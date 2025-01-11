Criticism of Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Beyond Ignorant, Bordering Moronic
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to play for his third head coach since being drafted in 2021, but it is to little fault of his own.
The Jaguars' franchise quarterback was thrust into self-described chaos as a rookie due to one of the worst coaching tenures in NFL history via Urban Meyer. That is one coach fired, which led to the hiring of Doug Pederson.
"I'm very grateful for Coach and what he's done here and done for me," Lawrence said on Thursday.
"My rookie year was really tough and a lot of chaos and turmoil and just a really crazy situation, and for him to come in and provide stability and to kind of revive our team a little bit and be that consistent piece and voice for us, he's done a lot of great things here. So, I don't want that to be overshadowed by obviously a tough and disappointing finish to how it went.”
Lawrence's play skyrocketed under Pederson in 2022, leading many to think the former No. 1 pick was set to break through into the NFL's elite tier.
The next two seasons saw Lawrence hit high marks, though injuries and self-admitted inconsistency kept him from reaching the heights many hoped.
But Lawrence was not one to shy away from any shortcomings from himself or the franchise. Nor did he ever at any point turn and point fingers at Pederson for his and the team's struggles.
Instead, Lawrence took the podium for 20-plus minutes on Thursday and time and time again took accountability for his role in Pederson's ousting.
"As a player, it's weird, especially given the history with Coach [Pederson] and being here, and having success early. I think it's difficult to look at where we're at now at the end of this season and take it for what it is," Lawrence said.
"Like, man, it was just such a rough year and tough in every regard, injuries not winning games. That's just tough on a team, so I think as a player, you look at it and you understand that's part of the business. But you're also disappointed and you feel some responsibility because as a player, you have impact on the game. It's on us as well, so I think you see it and it's unfortunate, I guess is the best way to put it, just because you feel like you wish you could have done more, and you wish you would have won more games. If you asked any of us going into this season, no one would have thought Coach Pederson would have been fired at the end of the year, and you just see the way the year went and it's just disappointing."
Lawrence deserves criticism for valid parts of his game. But not for the firing of Pederson.
