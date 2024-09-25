Doug Pederson Provides Updates on Jaguars' Injured Stars
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Week 3 with a few concerning injuries to key players such as Tyson Campbell, Evan Engram, and Darnell Savage.
Things got no better on Monday Night Football either, with Gabe Davis, Anton Harrison, Foyesade Oluokun, and Jarrian Jones all leaving the 47-10 loss at one point with an injury.
Speaking with local media on Tuesday, Pederson provided an update on each injury. On the Davis, Jones and Harrison front, Pederson indicated they would be day-to-day as two recover from shoulder injuries and Harrison deals with a knee injury.
“Jarrian [Jones] is kind of as tolerated with his shoulder. Everything medically this morning, his checkup and things were good. It's just going to be as tolerated with him," Pederson said.
"You mentioned Anton [Harrison]. Anton, again, it's his knee. Same one he injured the week before. He's just going to be day-to-day this week. We’ve got to be careful with him to make sure he's feeling good going into Sunday. Gabe [Davis], his shoulder at the end. It's just something that he's, again, day-today, but should be fine for the game."
In terms of new injuries, it appears the most significant is the one to Oluokun's foot. Pederson indicated Oluokun could even miss Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, which would mean Chad Muma or Ventrell Miller starting at inside linebacker.
"And then Foye [LB Foye Oluokun], it's his foot. His is probably more week-to-week right now. There's a chance that he misses this football game," Pederson said.
When it comes to Engram, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, and Savage, who missed the last two games with a quad injury, Pederson had differing updates. One of the key veterans is likely to return in Week 4 against the Texans, while the other's status is still up in the air.
“It'll be close, it'll be close, but again, a short week, I don't want to risk anything with Evan. We'll see tomorrow where he's at and go from there," Pederson said. "But we should have Savage [S Darnell Savage] back this week, which will be good.”
