Former 1st-Round Pick Signs with Jaguars' Week 2 Opponent
The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to rebound from their Week 1 loss against the Miami Dolphins with a home opener against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are also 0-1 after a 33-17 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.
The Browns just acquired a new player in their wide receivers room. Veteran wide receiver Kadarius Toney was signed by the Browns on Monday. NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport wrote that Toney will initially join the practice squad and eventually move to the active roster.
"The addition of Toney is expected to help mitigate the loss of tight end David Njoku, who suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss and is expected to be week to week," Sports Illustrated's Karl Rasmussen wrote.
Over the past two seasons, Toney was with the Kansas City Chiefs. He caught 27 passes for 169 receiving yards and a touchdown last season.
Toney was a first-round selection out of Florida by the New York Giants in 2021. They traded him to the Chiefs during Year 2. Toney was criticized last season for costly mistakes that helped Buffalo and Detroit beat the Chiefs.
Fox Sports' chronicled Toney's tumultuous tenure with the Chiefs, and the demise, when they reported his signing.
"While Toney had a couple of memorable plays in Kansas City's Super Bowl LVII win over Philadelphia -- including a touchdown catch and key late 65-yard punt return -- he sat out the final three weeks of the Chiefs' 2023-24 regular season and ensuing Super Bowl run amid a dispute about whether his absence was injury-related or otherwise," Fox Sports wrote. "Toney returned to the Chiefs for 2024 training camp but was cut just before the season began after the Chiefs made multiple high-profile acquisitions last offseason to bolster their wide receiver room, including drafting speedster Xavier Worthy with their first-round pick and signing veteran Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown."
The Browns' struggles offensively in the season opener might have facilitated the move to sign Toney. Most of the Browns' offense came in garbage time.
The Jaguars will look to get in the win column for the first time in 2024 and Week 2 looks like a very winnable contest for a team that went toe-to-toe with one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL.
