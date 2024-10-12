Jaguars-Bears: Top Pass-Catcher's Status Still Up In the Air
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have four players listed as questionable entering their Week 6 London bout vs. the Chicago Bears, including tight end Evan Engram.
Engram has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury that he sustained during pre-game warmups in Week 2. Engram never seemed like he would have a chance to play in the first three games he missed, but he was named a game-time decision in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts.
"I think he was really close last week. He got himself back into practice a little bit. I would anticipate him doing more this week and seeing where he's at at the end of the week, but I think the chances of him getting back in here this week are pretty good," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
Engram has been limited in practice this week for the second week in a row. Whether he will play in just his second game of the 2024 season vs. the Bears will be determined on Sunday.
"For practice, obviously, you don't want any setbacks. You don't want anything to happen during the week. But we'll limit his volume, ramp him up, give him what he needs and see how he is at the end of the week. But him being back is definitely a boost for the offense," Pederson said this week.
While Engram's status is uncertain, there are three other Jaguars who are listed as questionable entering Sunday: safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring), wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), and linebacker Yasir Abdullah (neck).
Abdullah and Thomas missed last week's win over the Colts but have been limited throughout the week. Davis had a shoulder injury for a few weeks, but this week has popped up with a knee injury that seemingly occurred vs. the Colts.
The Jaguars are already light at receiver, too, after placing Devin Duvernay on injured reserve.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars officially ruled out star cornerback Tyson Campbell. Campbell's 21-day practice window was opened earlier this week, giving him the chance to return from injured reserve within the next three weeks.
Pederson said earlier in the week he expected Campbell to have a chance to officially return next week.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE