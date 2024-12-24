Jaguars' Bigsby Weighs In on Recent Ball-Security Issues
The 2024 season has featured plenty of highs for Jacksonville Jaguars second-year running back Tank Bigsby.
Bigsby currently leads the team in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, scoring two rushing touchdowns in the last three games. After a rookie season that was marred by turnovers and self-inflicted mistakes, Bigsby has arguably become the top running back on the Jaguars' roster.
But Bigsby knows there are still more levels for him to hit to become the player his ceiling says he can be. Among the things he needs to do to get there is to still focus on his ball security, with Bigsby fumbling twice in the last two weeks and losing his first fumble of the season in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
“It’s been real frustrating, man. I couldn't even sleep last night. It's real frustrating," Bigsby said on Monday. "Just little things that you control. Not seeing space, yesterday, got kind of loose with the ball. I can't do that. Got to keep it to my chest and just learn from the mistake and it can't happen anymore. I’ve just got to move on from it and go out and play confident and be who I am.”
"Getting loose and seeing color and just guys punching at it. So, now we’ve just got do what we’ve got to do.”
Bigsby, of course, is far from the only Jaguars player who has suffered from self-inflicted mistakes. Bigsby has made up for his with a breakout season, but the Jaguars stepping on their own toes has been a frequent problem for the entire roster throughout the disappointing 2024 season.
"I feel like it's just a thing where we have to go in the game and not worry about those things and put the past behind us and go out and execute at a high level," Bigsby said.
"I feel like some guys including myself, we just harp on certain things and not trying to make it happen and it ends up happening. But just flushing those things and continue to grow as a team and as a player to reach our abilities and do what we have to do for this team.”
