Jaguars EVP Tony Boselli Confident that Team Will Win a Lot in the Future
The Jacksonville Jaguars added former player and Hall of Famer Tony Boselli to the front office earlier this week. Boselli will now serve as the Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations.
A move that was much needed to help bring in a former player who found success during his career and now will look to bring it back to Jacksonville.
Owner Shad Khan has brought Boselli to the front office, a move that tells the rest of the organization that he is doing everything he can this offseason to give the Jaguars the best chance to be successful next season and beyond.
Boselli is a former Jaguars player and a Hall of Famer. He brings a presence to the front office and to the team that is rare. He has played at the highest level and he was one of the best to ever do it.
He will now try to bring success to the franchise that drafted him. Boselli wants to win with the Jaguars now and in the future.
"I don't think we're far; I really don't," said Boselli. “That’s what we’re, to bring a Lombardi trophy to Jacksonville. Make no mistake: You have sustained. We want to have sustained success because usually when you have sustained success, that gives you the best and most opportunities to go win the big one. I feel very good and really confident that we’re going to get this right and we’re going to win a lot of football games here in the near future.”
The next step for Boselli and the rest of the Jaguars front office is to find a new general manager. The Jaguars will have to find one soon because free agency starts in March and the 2025 NFL draft is in April.
"We are committed to make sure we have a strong building, a strong culture, it'll be Liam's culture. He is the voice, he's the head coach of this organization, it's his team. He's going to dictate how we do things on the field, what the culture is."
"We're here to support him. When our GM gets named, we will work together. We will be aligned. When we pick a player, it's our player. He's a Jaguar. It's not that guy's pick or this guy wanted him. That's not how we're going to operate."
