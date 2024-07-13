Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen Ranks the Best Offensive Linemen He Has Ever Faced
Speaking on FS1's 'The Herd With Colin Cowherd', Hines-Allen was asked about the best offensive linemen he has played in his career and the Jaguars' star quickly named three different tackles: Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams and Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.
"You know, there is a couple guys out there that are really talented. You know, Tristan Wirfs is one of those guys. He is a dog. You got to get ready to play when you go against him. You have obviously Trent Williams, who is just a freak of an athlete. Strong and powerful. You gotta get ready to play against him," Hines-Allen said.
"And then Laremy Tunsil. You know, Laremy is a guy I see every year, twice a year."
Tunsil and Hines-Allen have faced off seven times in their careers, with Tunsil missing the first matchup between the two teams last year. In their lone battle last year, Hines-Allen had the upper hand in one of his best performances of the season.
"It's a battle. I like going to war against Laremy. When we are out there talking it's like, you know, let's get these 1-on-1s going. You know what I'm saying, 1-on-1, you're the best on your team, I'm the best on my team, let's go to work," Hines-Allen said.
"And I love that battle. I look forward to it every year. I don't know what he feels like, but I know I look forward to it.
Before Trevor Lawrence's new deal last month, Hines-Allen had signed the biggest contract in franchise history this offseason, earning a five-year extension worth $141.25 million and $76.5 million in guarantees.
Hines-Allen, the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is the first Jaguars' first-round pick to sign an extension with the team since Blake Bortles.
Hines-Allen broke the Jaguars' rookie sack record in 2019 with 10.5 sacks before breaking the single-season sack record with 17.5 sacks in 2023. Hines-Allen was one of the NFL's most productive pass-rushers in 2023, combining with Travon Walker for 27.5 sacks to lead all pass-rusher duos.
In five years with the Jaguars, Hines-Allen has recorded 45 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions. Hines-Allen is currently second all-time in franchise history in sacks.