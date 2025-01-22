Jaguars Legend Weighs in on Ben Johnson, Head Coach Search
The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the teams that were connected to signing Ben Johnson as its next head coach before he ultimately chose the Chicago Bears. However, Jaguars legend and NFL Hall of Famer Tony Boselli wants to know what really happened behind closed doors and if the Jaguars had a real shot at landing Johnson in Jacksonville.
"The report for a week was 'Oh great, we can't get Ben Johnson and Johnson is not going to interview with us,' remember those reports?" Boselli said on 1010XL.
"My whole point in that saying is none of us really know how this thing went down. None of us know the process that got Ben Johnson to sign a deal with the Chicago Bears after never interviewing in person. Before I blame Shad {Khan} or Trent {Baalke} or the man on the moon, I need to understand how this transpired."
There were multiple reports that Johnson had growing interest in coaching Jacksonville, but chose the Bears and Caleb Williams over the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence. Now that Johnson is off the table, the Jaguars will need to act fast if they want to be competitive in other head coaching options.
While Johnson is not heading to Jacksonville, Jaguar fans shouldn't panic. There are other candidates out in the market who have experience as a head coach, not just other coaches whose experience goes as far as being an offensive or defensive coordinator.
The Jaguars still have their main draw ins with Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr, but what seemed to bother Boselli the most was the fact that Johnson was able to make a million dollar decision without ever meeting face to face in person with the franchises owner.
"I don't know how you make a decision that big (without meeting in person), I think that's irresponsible," Boselli said. "How do you commit to ten plus million dollars a year for that guy."
Whether or not Jaguar fans believe Johnson did not want to work with Baalke or not, there is no use to ponder what could have been with Ben Johnson, but rather to focus on who is next on the list to make your franchise better for the future.
