Jaguars' Travon Walker Earns Votes in Ranking of NFL's Best Pass-Rushers
Jacksonville Jaguars pass-rusher Travon Walker has a chance to make a statement in 2024, but there is a good argument that he already made one a year ago.
Walker hit double-digit sacks last year in just his second season as a full-time edge player, 6.5 sacks more than his rookie season and a stark leap in production for the 2022 No. 1 pick.
If Walker can repeat what he did in 2023 -- and even surpass it -- then his profile throughout the NFL ranks will continue to rise. One veteran NFL defensive line coach told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Walker and Josh Hines-Allen "will be a force next year.", with Walker also receiving votes in the poll of up to 80 NFL executives, scouts and coaches.
Starting for the entirety of his rookie season and learning the ins and the outs of the edge rusher position in 2022, Walker made a larger impact in his sophomore season and is considered a potential breakout star in new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen's defense.
After just 3.5 sacks as a rookie, Walker hit 10 in 2023 after recording at least half a sack in eight of the Jaguars' last 10 games. This included his first-ever multi-sack performance with two sacks vs. the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.
"He's been good. He's just another bright spot on defense obviously," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said during OTAs.
"He's excited about the new scheme. He's another young player that will be counted on, even in a leadership role on defense and amongst the team. Just a great kid. Humble, hardworking, wants to improve, wants to get better, wants to learn, and he's still growing. That's the exciting part about him."