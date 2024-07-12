PFF: Extending Trevor Lawrence Was the Jaguars' Best Offseason Move
When it comes to picking the Jacksonville Jaguars' best offseason move in 2024, there are plenty of options to choose from.
The Jaguars handed out the two biggest contracts in franchise history, including a record-breaking contract for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. They added some top names in free agency like Arik Armstead, Gabe Davis and Mitch Morse. And they came out of the draft with Brian Thomas Jr. after trading down and picking up three extra draft picks.
But ultimately, Pro Football Focus tabbed the Lawrence extension as the Jaguars' best move considering Jacksonville got their quarterback paid before several other teams have paid theirs.
"The Mitch Morse signing was an option here, but the biggest move was the Jaguars giving Trevor Lawrence his contract extension before Dak Prescott, Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa inked new deals.- Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
Lawrence’s $275 million deal comes despite the team going without much postseason success since he was drafted. The extension was always going to get done, though, as Lawrence has improved each year and led the Jaguars to two consecutive winning seasons.
The Jaguars did the right thing by getting his contract in before the price went up."
The Jaguars agreed to terms with the quarterback and former No. 1 pick last month, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $275 million with $200 million in guarantees and $142 million fully guaranteed.
Lawrence's deal will pay him an average of $55 million a season, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player on an annual basis in the NFL.
"The decision was easy. You know, we all feel in the building that he's our guy and he is obviously the face of the franchise. And he was drafted a few years ago, first round pick, to be that guy. And we have all of the confidence in the world. We are just excited for he and his family to get this contract behind him as we head into this season into '24 and just continue to build on the last two years," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on NFL Network this week.
"Wasn't a perfect finish to last season, we had some injuries. Trevor is one of those guys that we have to continue to keep healthy. But he is on the right path and we continue to work, we build the pieces around him, get our run game going a bit, play some good defense and see what happens."
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, Lawrence has started 50 regular season games. Lawrence ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards with 11,770 and is fourth in touchdown passes with 58.
Since being drafted, Lawrence has been voted as a team captain by his teammates each year of his NFL career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording 387 completions for 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a passer rating of 95.2.
During the 2023 season, he completed 370 passes becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with three seasons of at least 300 completions and the second quarterback in team history to record at least 300 completions in three consecutive seasons. He has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career, twice in 2022 (Week 3 and 12) and once in 2023 (Week 11).
In his career, Lawrence has also posted 205 rushing attempts for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns.