REPORT: Analyst Flames Jaguars, Calls For Change

There were pretty much no good takeaways from the Jacksonville Jaguars' blowout loss at the hands of the Chicago Bears and a rookie quarterback in London on Sunday. Perhaps a case can be made for tight end Evan Engram, who dominated in his long-awaited return from injury.
With a 1-5 record, there is little to no hope left in Duval. Head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke are on the hot seat, and have been.
When your owner comes out before the season and gives the standard for success, only for you to have one of the worst starts in franchise history -- you are bound to feel the heat.
And so the Jaguars are in a precarious situation with uncertainty, tension, and a whole bunch of losses. CBS analyst Pete Prisco shared his thoughts on the situation after the game on Sunday.
Prisco lambasted everything, from the coaching to Baalke's reign to the Jaguars potentially running franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence into the gr
"I'll tell you what I've heard from people inside the building. Last year the young players didn't know how to handle success," Prisco said. "They went in as the No. 1 seed against the Ravens that Sunday night, got blasted, that's the end of it. Did not know how to handle it. That's your coach. Then you go back into this season, [Shad Khan] comes out and says, 'Hey look at this roster it's the best the best w'eve ever had in the history of the franchise.' Because he's listening to the general manager -- because he wants to put the pressure on the coach. That's what happens -- you have split. Everywhere Trent Baalke has been, he had a split. Jim Harbaugh -- split. He hires Jim Tomsula. Why? So he can control him! That's all he wants. Now he brings in the defensive coordinator, I've heard that was his choice. That guy has know earthly idea what he's doing. He rotates guys in like they are hockey players. It's ridiculous.
"First series, guy gets the first down, out come the starts in comes the backups. Linebackers rotate like they're hockey players. It's a mess. They're terrible, it's a mess. They are going to ruin that quarterback. You know what they need to do? Hire somebody who can run that organization from a football standpoint, who can hire a general manager who can do the football standpoint, and then hire an offensive mind like Ben Johnson to fix it."
Whether Johnson is the answer is up in the air. Another good option would be former Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick, who fits the exact mold for what Prisco pitched. Belichick can pull double duty as one of the best football minds in the world.
