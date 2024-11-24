Should Jaguars Consider Shocking Superstar Trade?
The Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the more interesting trade deadlines in the NFL.
In the lead up to the Nov. 5 deadline, the Jaguars dealt offensive tackle Cam Robinson and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, indicating that Jacksonville appeared ready to go into all-out selling mode.
However, on the day of the deadline, the Jaguars didn't do anything else.
Apparently, they had a trade essentially done involving wide receiver Christian Kirk, but Kirk's season-ending collarbone injury put the kibosh on a deal that would have sent him to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But what about edge rusher Travon Walker?
There was some speculation that Jacksonville could entertain moving him midseason, although it doesn't seem like the Jaguars ever seriously considered it.
Is it something Jacksonville may weigh in the offseason, though?
It is definitely not out of the realm of possibility.
Walker is preparing to enter the final year of his deal in 2025, and based on his production since last year, he seems likely to earn a rather hefty contract in free agency.
The former No. 1 overall pick from 2022 broke out with 10 sacks last season, and he has already logged 7.5 sacks through 11 games this year.
There is no doubt that Walker is developing into a prolific pass rusher, but with the Jaguars having already handed a massive deal to fellow edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen, do they have enough money left in the till for Walker?
Chances are, Jacksonville will not be contending next season, so keeping Walker around for one more season with the hope of making a playoff run in 2025 is not all that sensible.
Now, if the Jaguars do feel like they will be able to retain Walker in free agency, then have it. He is just 23 years old (he turns 24 next month), and he's really good.
But when you consider that the chances of Jacksonville re-upping with Walker after next year seem rather slim, the idea of trading him becomes more feasible.
There would be no shortage of potential suitors for Walker, who has played in 75 percent of the Jaguars' defensive snaps this season. He is not a pass-rushing specialist. As a matter of fact, an argument can be made that he is actually better against the run.
Jacksonville would be wise to at least gauge interest in Walker this coming spring.
