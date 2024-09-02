Son of Jaguars Legend Makes Incredible High School Football Debut
Maurice Jones-Drew is arguably one of the greatest to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Following in the footsteps of 10,000-plus yard running back Fred Taylor, Jones-Drew electrified during the late 2000s and early 2010s. Of course, Jones-Drew was in high school when Taylor began his career.
Jones-Drew played for the storied De La Salle Spartans of Concord, California. Jones-Drew famously never lost a game with the Spartans, playing during the 151-game winning streak that was immortalized in the film "When The Game Stands Tall."
Now, there is a new Jones-Drew playing for the Spartans -- Duece Jones-Drew, Maurice's son. Jones-Drew made his high school debut on varsity as a sophomore on Friday night. He made the most of his playing time, rushing for 100 yards on nine carries in De La Salle's 42-14 victory over Grant.
The highlight of the night came when Jones-Drew broke loose for a 64-yard touchdown.
"It felt great," Jones-Drew told The Mercury News about the run. "But honestly I can’t take any credit for that. The line blocked so perfectly. Really all I had to do was run straight. They make my job easier. I want to give all credit to them."
Head coach Justin Alumbaugh called it a "neat moment."
"We’re really focusing on joy and the moments that we have together," Alumbaugh said. "Standing next to Maurice, the smile on his face. I coached Maurice. Seeing Duece running down the field like that and Maurice, I am so happy for his son. I’ll remember that for a long time."
Jones-Drew is 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, per 247Sports. He has received attention from UCLA, his father's alma mater.
"I'm lighter than my dad was," Duece told Brandon Huffman of 247Sports. "He liked to run over people, I like to be a little shiftier."
Jones-Drew was unable to play his freshman year thanks to an arm injury, but he is still considered a highly regarded prospect. 247Sports' UCLA staff touted Jones-Drew as a target for the Bruins.
"He's been terrific on the camp and 7v7 circuit this spring and had some pretty good times as a freshman in track," 247Sports wrote. "Oh yeah, he's also got some pretty key bloodlines to UCLA - his father, Maurice, was a star running back for the Bruins who was recruited to UCLA by then running backs coach, and current Bruin offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
"We'd understand UCLA waiting to watch him this fall, but this could end up being one of the easiest recruitments UCLA will find. We're confident that Jones-Drew will be a high-level prospect when it's all said and done."
Safe to say that Jones-Drew is off to a good start.
