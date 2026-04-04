Liam Coen Reveals Why Jaguars Pursued Jake Bobo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off their offseason program on the practice field next month, they will have just a few questions to answer.

One of those questions is what Liam Coen and James Gladstone propose to do with their wide receiver depth, especially in the wake of failing to land restricted free agent wide receiver Jake Bobo.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Bobo returning to the Seahawks at the end of March , the Jaguars will now have to look elsewhere for wide receiver depth. But first, it is worth noting why Coen and Gladstone were pursuing the Seahawks' backup receiver in the first place.

Now that Coen has held court at the league's meetings in Phoenix to discuss the Jaguars' offseason moves, we have more insight into exactly why the Jaguars sought after the new Super Bowl champion.

Coen on Bobo

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coen was asked in Phoenix what went into the Jaguars pursuing Bobo and what his reaction was to the Seahawks matching his tender, and he detailed that there was some past history involved that led to the decision.

“Yeah, I have a little bit of a history with him. I watched him dominate Boston College football camp in 2017, 2016, something like that. And then Shane [Pass Game Coordinator Shane Waldron] coached him in Seattle, so there was a connection there," Coen said.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Beyond the fact Bobo was a receiver the Jaguars already had some history and knowledge of, there was also the clear role Bobo would have played for the Jaguars on special teams and as a run-blocker on the perimeter in Coen's offense.

"There was a relationship piece that you said, okay, there's a guy that could potentially help, obviously, on offense, but also on special teams, and what that looks like for game day actives, and getting a helmet. That's why that was intriguing but onto the next one.”

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars clearly are still going to invest in a backup wide receiver at some point. The Jaguars never would have been after Bobo if they did not consider it a real need, and now that he is officially heading back to the Seahawks it is time for the Jaguars to figure out exactly what that looks like.

So while Bobo is not going to be a Jaguar, we do at least now have right from Coen on what the Jaguars are looking for as they build out their wide receiver room over the coming weeks and months.