Liam Coen Reveals Why Jaguars Pursued Jake Bobo
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off their offseason program on the practice field next month, they will have just a few questions to answer.
One of those questions is what Liam Coen and James Gladstone propose to do with their wide receiver depth, especially in the wake of failing to land restricted free agent wide receiver Jake Bobo.
With Bobo returning to the Seahawks at the end of March, the Jaguars will now have to look elsewhere for wide receiver depth. But first, it is worth noting why Coen and Gladstone were pursuing the Seahawks' backup receiver in the first place.
Now that Coen has held court at the league's meetings in Phoenix to discuss the Jaguars' offseason moves, we have more insight into exactly why the Jaguars sought after the new Super Bowl champion.
Coen on Bobo
Coen was asked in Phoenix what went into the Jaguars pursuing Bobo and what his reaction was to the Seahawks matching his tender, and he detailed that there was some past history involved that led to the decision.
“Yeah, I have a little bit of a history with him. I watched him dominate Boston College football camp in 2017, 2016, something like that. And then Shane [Pass Game Coordinator Shane Waldron] coached him in Seattle, so there was a connection there," Coen said.
Beyond the fact Bobo was a receiver the Jaguars already had some history and knowledge of, there was also the clear role Bobo would have played for the Jaguars on special teams and as a run-blocker on the perimeter in Coen's offense.
"There was a relationship piece that you said, okay, there's a guy that could potentially help, obviously, on offense, but also on special teams, and what that looks like for game day actives, and getting a helmet. That's why that was intriguing but onto the next one.”
The Jaguars clearly are still going to invest in a backup wide receiver at some point. The Jaguars never would have been after Bobo if they did not consider it a real need, and now that he is officially heading back to the Seahawks it is time for the Jaguars to figure out exactly what that looks like.
So while Bobo is not going to be a Jaguar, we do at least now have right from Coen on what the Jaguars are looking for as they build out their wide receiver room over the coming weeks and months.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley