What Does Jaguars' Jones Have to Do to Leave Las Vegas a Winner?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will head to Las Vegas to face an AFC West opponent, the Raiders. The Jaguars have a very winnable game against the Raiders in Week 16.
The Jaguars have not had the season they envisioned. At 3-11, they are looking at another top draft pick. Injuries have played a major role in the season. But they are still looking to finish strong.
One player that has to play well for the Jaguars to win in the desert, is quarterback Mac Jones. Now Jones looks comfortable with running the offense. Jones has played his best football this season over the last few weeks. He has to continue to find his playmakers and let them make plays for him. Jones needs to be a factor in this matchup.
“Part of the offense, part of playing the position, we have the ability to shoot the ball down the field, obviously, with B.T. [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] and some of the guys," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. "I think, one, it’s a mindset. It’s a mindset that we’re going to stay aggressive, we’re going to be aggressive and we’re going to take our shots. It’s got to be that touchdown-to-check-down mentality, meaning if the shot is there, take it. Obviously, yeah, accuracy and putting the ball where it needs to be, where you want to put the ball as a quarterback—that’s part of it too. But I don’t ever want the quarterback to shy away or be hesitant when there are opportunities to put the ball down the field if that makes sense. Now, the accuracy part, yeah, we can control that, and we can help him with that. Obviously, we can work on that. Again, playing the position, you’ve got control, so put the ball where you want the ball. That’s something we talk about
with all our quarterbacks.”
Jones and the Jaguars have to take advantage of the Raiders young secondary. Taking shots down the field will also open up the run game.
The offensive line will be challenged with stopping the Raiders pass rush. Even without defensive end Maxx Crosby, the pass rush is still getting to the quarterback. The Jaguars have to win the battle in the trenches.
