Why Shad Khan is the Foundation Jaguars Need, Pt. 3
While the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of a shocking 0-3 start, the faithful fans of Duval should know there is hope moving forward. And that hope comes in the form of the most important person in the organization: owner Shad Khan.
Jaguars On SI will be conducting a 10-part series over the next two weeks about Khan and what he brings to the table to stabilize the Jaguars' foundation. While the 2024 season has gotten off to a rocky start, Khan is the building block for the Jaguars to thrive off of moving into the future.
Without further ado, here is Part 3.
Tony Khan
One of the biggest things that works in Shad Khan's favor? His son, Tony Khan. Tony Khan has been a part of the Jaguars' football operations since the Khan family stepped into the ownership role, and the Jaguars have reaped the benefits.
There are a number of reasons why this is true. The younger Khan has built respect throughout NFL circles over the last decade-plus thanks to his innovative thinking and energy and passion for the franchise. In 2022, league sources told me Tony Khan left a lasting impression on several coaching candidates.
With that said, there has been a popular notion around the league that Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan has been a bright spot in the search and has impressed with his knowledge, energy, and his vision for the team and how to move forward throughout the search. While that doesn't mean that Khan is gaining any more power than he has previously had, it is a good sign for the Jaguars that the potential future owner and operator of the franchise (whenever Shad Khan gives up the reigns, if that does indeed happen) has left a strong impression on the NFL.- John Shipley
Simply put, Shad and Tony Khan together make a dynamic duo that give the Jaguars optimism for years to come. Tony Khan is the type of forward-thinking and analytical mind that successful franchises need at the helm, and there is a reason the Jaguars' analytics department has grown and thrived under his watch.
Khan is a gifted asset to the Jaguars' personnel department as well. Tony Khan has been instrumental in bringing in the Jaguars' undrafted free agent classes, and some of his signings have included the likes of Mike Hilton, Allen Lazard, Corey Grant, Allen Hurns, Tre Herndon, Andrew Wingard, James Robinson, and others.
In short, Tony Khan gives the Jaguars an advantage on and off the field. As long as he is by his father's side, the Jaguars are better off for it.
