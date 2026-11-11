3 Most Important Things Jaguars' GM James Gladstone Said About Trade Deadline Fireworks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are a new team entering Week 10.

The Jaguars were already sitting at the top of the AFC South at 6-2, and that was before Jaguars general manager James Gladstone made trade deadline fireworks with the additions of Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates, and Davon Godchaux on Monday.

Gladstone spoke to the local media Tuesday at the conclusion of the trade deadline to discuss the team's big moves , which saw them trade away a first-round pick, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, and a sixth-round selection.

So, what were the most important things that Gladstone had to say? We break it down below.

Is This All-In?

Is this an all-in move for the Jaguars as they look to push for the No. 1 seed in the AFC in 2026 and potentially beyond? On the surface, the easy answer is yes. The Jaguars could very much be seen as the new version of "eff them picks" that the Los Angeles Rams started a decade ago. Between the Davis, bates, and Travis Hunter trades, Gladstone has now traded three first-round picks and three second-round picks. That is not insignificant.

With that in mind, Gladstone does not believe the Jaguars are viewing it from that lens. Part of it could be because the Jaguars see Davis and Bates as long-term pieces, but part of it could also could be the fact that Gladstone and the Jaguars just do not think along the same lines of, well, any other team in the entire NFL.

“Yeah, I think the idea that this is an all-in move isn't necessarily how I characterize it," Gladstone said. "I characterize it as getting better as a football team and prioritizing getting better as a football team. I look forward to seeing it all come to life and being a part of bringing it to life here this week and beyond. But really that’s the intent behind any decision that we make is what's in the best interest of this team in particular and the organization as a whole moving forward.”

Is this move all-in? That likely depends on perception to a degree. But for as much as the Jaguars believe this isn't pushing all their chips to the middle, it is hard to believe anything but a deep playoff run would be acceptable after Monday's trades.

Jessie Bates' Future

There is no question what kind of impact that Jessie Bates can have on the Jaguars' defense right out of the gate. He is one of the best playmakers in the entire NFL thanks to his ball skills and instinct, and the Jaguars will need him to be one of their top impact players really from Day 1. With his skill-set and his reputation as a pro, though, there is not much question in terms of what he can offer them in 2026.

With that said, the biggest question after the Bates deal is whether he will be a long-term piece. His contract expires at the end of the season and the Jaguars will need to quickly make a decision as to whether he will be a rental or a key defensive cornerstone to build around for the next few years. We saw a similar situation play out with Jakobi Meyers last week, and the Jaguars quickly managed to make a deal happen there.

So, do the Jaguars have the same plan for Bates that they had for Meyers last season? He was asked that Tuesday, and he gave almost word-for-word the same answer that he gave when asked the same question about Meyers at this time last season.

“I think you can see very quickly that Jesse is a match for all the elements that we appreciate in both a player and a person, and so would love to make sure that Jesse gets his chance to settle in and become a part of this year's team, and then see what comes after it in an organic and natural way," Gladstone said.

All current signs should point to the Jaguars keeping Bates for multiple years beyond 2026. They have to get a deal done first, but they have been here before.

Jordan Davis' Trajectory

The biggest trade the Jaguars made, in more ways than one, was the move for Jordan Davis. The Jaguars were not afraid to throw a ton of draft picks at the Eagles to land the 26-year-old defensive tackle, and that is the key point here. The Jaguars will of course want Davis to be an impact player out of the gate to help replace Davon Hamilton, but it is also clear that they view Davis as a long-term building block.

Liam Coen and the #Jaguars big new addition pic.twitter.com/8nPVmiwaOs — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 11, 2026

The Jaguars have said a few times that they believe defensive tackles hit their peak closer to their late-20s than they do when they first get drafted to the NFL. Davis is a young defensive tackle who would fit that mold. That is why the Jaguars truly made the move for Davis; they see him as their long-term answer at defensive tackle instead of hoping a 2027 first-round pick at the position can develop overnight.

“Yeah, that was a major piece to the puzzle. It's a position that ages well," Gladstone said. "Certainly look forward to seeing him integrate here in the early going, while at the same time knowing that it's going to be a longer-term decision that we made with him. And so, making sure that his development over these next few years is something we really think through and plan out. But I think that's certainly a big piece to the why behind it.”