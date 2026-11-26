JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have only ever sustained one losing streak in the entire Liam Coen era, and they need to make sure a second does not begin this week.

The Jaguars are of course expected to be massive favorites over the Tennessee Titans this weekend, and for good reason. The Jaguars are 7-3 and just beat the Titans by 17 points in a 40-23 win in Nashville a few weeks ago.

But the Jaguars can not afford to overlook the Titans after last week's brutal road loss to the New York Giants. So, how can the Jaguars avoid their first losing streak of the 2026 season? We break it down below.

Protect Trevor Lawrence

The biggest thing the Jaguars have to do to win this week is to protect Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence was beaten and battered against Abdul Carter and the New York Giants' defensive front last week, and the difference between Lawrence's level of play when he is protected compared to when he isn't shows that this could make all of the difference. If the Jaguars can give Lawrence clean pockets for four quarters, he should pick the Titans apart.

"Lawrence has averaged a career-high 8.5 yards per attempt from a clean pocket this season, the fifth-most among qualified quarterbacks. Lawrence has recorded an explosive play on 20.6% of clean-pocket dropbacks, a career-high and the third-highest rate in the NFL," NextGenStats said this week.

"The Titans have generated pressure on 22.2% of dropbacks since trading away Jeffery Simmons ahead of Week 8, the lowest rate in the NFL. Prior to Week 8, the Titans generated pressure on 35.0% of dropbacks, near the league average (35.9%). Since Week 8, when failing to generate pressure the Titans have allowed 10.4 yards per attempt (most) and an explosive play on 23.5% of dropbacks (3rd-highest)."

Get Healthy

This one is obvious. The Jaguars are walking wounded right now, with injuries to the offensive line in particular becoming worrisome. The Jaguars were without starting center Robert Hainsey last week and saw left tackle Walker Little get injured last week against the New York Giants, and both were listed as limited in Wednesday's injury report to start the week off. The Jaguars could really use at least one of them getting healthy enough to play.

This does not even mention Bhayshul Tuten, who has been banged up for the last few weeks and has seen his special traits become a bit normal as a result. Tuten didn't practice on Wednesday, and the Jaguars really could take this week to rest him and get him ready for the home stretch, though that remains to be seen if it will be considered.

Improve in the Red-Zone

The Jaguars have seen Cam Little make four field goals in each of the last four games, which is an amazing feat for the young kicker. With that said, that streak does say quite a bit about the Jaguars' issues in the red-zone recently. The Jaguars have struggled to be efficient as they would like in the red-zone in recent weeks, including during their loss to the Giants when they went 1-for-6 at turning red-zone trips into touchdowns.

The defense did not fare that much better, allowing the Giants to go 2-of-3 despite not having a quarterback on their roster who doesn't throw a knuckleball. The Jaguars need to ramp up their urgency on both sides of the ball when it comes to the red-zone, and that starts this week against the Titans.