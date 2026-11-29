JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars responded nicely.

After a tough loss on the road a week ago against the New York Giants, the Jaguars bounced back Sunday against the Tennessee Titans with a 37-20 win to improve to 8-3.

So, what did we see from the Jaguars in Week 12? We break it down below.

Jordan Davis Had a Big Game

Well then. Jordan Davis made a clear impact in his debut with the Jaguars last week, even if the splash plays were not there. In his second act, though, he was able to make the splash plays that are going to have to help vindicate the big price tag the Jaguars paid to land him in the trade deadline blockbuster with the Eagles. It will take more than a good game against an awful Titans team to make that case, but Sunday was a good start.

Davis' first big play against the Titans came on the Titans' 4th-and-1 quarterback sneap attempt from their own 45-yard line early in the game. Davis blew up the Titans' interior and helped free Ventrell Miller up for the turnover on downs. On the very next drive, Davis recorded his first sack of his Jaguars tenure by blowing past the Titans' left guard.

Jaguars Figured Out Some Red-Zone Issues

The Jaguars' red-zone issues popped up big in Week 11. Heck, they even popped up when the Jaguars faced the Titans in Week 10 and they had to settle for four field goals in Titans territory. But the Jaguars sure seemed to find some solutions when it came to the red-zone this week, going 4-of-4 in the red-zone when it came to scoring touchdowns during their 28-point first half alone.

The answer for the Jaguars was clearly to run the ball more, which meant three Chris Rodriguez Jr. goal line touchdowns and a Trevor Lawrence rushing score for the first time this season. Whether that approach will work against teams that have real defenses remains to be seen, but it is still clear that the Jaguars at least seemed to find some kind of solution when it came to the red-zone and their past issues.

Ameer Abdullah Filled in Nicely

While it was clear that Chris Rodriguez Jr. would face the biggest uptick in work in the backfield with Bhayshul Tuten out for the week , it was also clear the Jaguars were going to need veteran running back Ameer Abdullah to step up as well. Abdullah was bumped into the No. 2 running back role with Tuten out of the lineup, and he sure did seem to fill in nicely. Abdullah had made big plays for the Jaguars in training camp to inspire confidence, and took it to another level Sunday.

Abdullah had 51 yards combined on his first five touches, including a drive early in the first-half in which he almost singlehandedly got the Jaguars to the goal-line with three touches for 42 yards to set up Rodriguez's second touchdown of the half. The Jaguars were set to learn a lot about their running back room Sunday, and Abdullah's performance made sure the lessons were positive.

Scrambles Were Still an Issue

This is a minor detail, but worth watching. Cam Ward scrambled three times for 16 yards on the first drive, including for a nine-yard touchdown. It is not just that Ward was getting OK gains on the ground, but the context in which the scores occured. Ward's first two scrambles were third-down conversions, while his third scramble saw him find space in the middle of the Jaguars' defense before finding the end-zone. Ward hit the Jaguars with scrambles the last time around, and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile even noted earlier in the week that the Jaguars would have to keep him in the pocket.

Considering the Jaguars saw J.J. McCarthy beat them with his legs in simular situations a week ago, this is something to watch. The Jaguars are going to have to play plenty of mobile, athletic quarterbacks on their way to the 2026 playoffs, and they will need to find some kind of way to stop the bleeding when it comes to letting them pick up yards with their legs.

The Real Parker Washington Replacement

There were plenty of questions late this week about how the Jaguars would replace Parker Washington after his shoulder injury. Josh Cameron made sense as the next man up in the slot, while Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. made sense as potential options to see their targets get an uptick after already being starters in the offense. But on Sunday, it seemed like the Jaguars' real answer to replace Washington was not even at the wide receiver position.

The Jaguars instead seemed to lean on Brenton Strange more this week, with Strange getting more targets (four) in the first-half alone than he had in any game since the Jaguars' Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans in London, which feels like a lifetime ago. Strange has the chemsitry and trust with Trevor Lawrence that perhaps only Washington rivals, and the Jaguars made sure to make use of it on Sunday.

OL Depth Continues to Get Tested

The Jaguars' offensive line is banged up right now. The Jaguars were able to get left tackle Walker Little to make the start despite him fighting a knee injury that forced him to miss some time a week ago against the Giants, but he went down with another lower-body injury in the second-half on Sunday. The Jaguars also had Robert Hainsey active, though it was only for emergency purposes since Jonah Monheim still started the game at center.

Jacksonville also had backup offensive lineman Wyatt Milum leave with a concussion in the first-half, while Emmanuel Pregnon missed a drive in the second-half. Once Little left the game, the Jaguars had to move Cole Van Lanen to left tackle and bring backup offensive lineman Daniel Faalele to right tackle. That is ... a scary lineup for next week against the Chicago Bears, if that is what we see.

Cam Little: Still Elite

Cam Little has been a machine for the Jaguars, and this continued Sunday. The Jaguars' stud third-year kicker has now made 19 straight field goals, and his last miss was in Week 3 against the New England Patriots ... and that was a 70-yard kick! That he almost made! Little entered the season with the trajectory to be one of the top kickers in the NFL after his hot streak a year ago, and nothing has changed in 2026.

Little's streak of four field goals per game may have ended this week, largely because the Jaguars finally figured some things out in the red-zone, but he still drilled a 55-yard kick and looked like one of the NFL's best at the position once again. The Jaguars have a special kicker on their hands, and it looks like he is only getting better.