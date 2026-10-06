Jaguars Rookie Rankings After Week 4: Josh Cameron Continues to Shine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars continued to get plenty of production from key members of their 2026 NFL Draft in Week 4, and the group has quickly become a reason the Jaguars are 3-1.

So, which rookies helped the Jaguars the most in their 22-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals? In addition, which rookies look set to have the best case for playing time moving forward? We break it down below.

No. 9: DE Wesley Williams

Wesley Williams was again inactive for the Jaguars as the team had Bryan Thomas Jr. take the fourth defensive end spot for the third week in a row. Williams is one of two healthy Jaguars rookies who has not played a snap this season, and it does not appear the fourth-rounder from Duke will make many appearances unless the Jaguars sustain some injuries on the edge. For now, Williams is a stash and develop option for the Jaguars' staff.

No. 8: WR CJ Williams

CJ Williams was a healthy scratch for the Jaguars for the third week in a row, with the sixth-round receiver so far only seeing playing time in Week 1's blowout of the Cleveland Browns. Williams seems unlikely to get many snaps as a rookie unless the Jaguars sustain injuries at the wide receiver position, which they have managed to avoid entirely to this point in the season. There could be a question of whether Williams will get called up as the Jaguars deal with cornerback injuries, which would limit Travis Hunter to just the defensive side of the ball.

No. 7: TE Tanner Koziol

Tanner Koziol was active for the Jaguars for the second week in a row, playing 10 offensive snaps (16.4%) after just three snaps (4.8%) the week before in a blowout of the New England Patriots. He has not been used in the passing game to this point and has done more blocking than anything else, but he is at least getting on the field more often, which is a good sign for any rookie. Koziol could see his role increase as the season goes on.

No. 6: DL Albert Regis

Entering Sunday's game as questionable with al elbow injury that limited him in practice throughout the week, Regis played four snaos (5.3%) against the Bengals. Part of that likely had to do with his injury, while another part had to do with the fact the Jaguars went with fewer five-man fronts against the Bengals' pass-happy attack, which meant less of a need for more defensive linemen on the field. Perhaps that changes next week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

No. 5: DB Jalen Huskey

I am doing some projecting here, but I am going to give Jalen Huskey a boost. I think there is a good chance the Jaguars need him to play meaningful snaps during their London series since both Caleb Ransaw and Eric Murray left Sunday's game with injuries. Huskey has been a healthy scratch for each game up to this point, but the Jaguars could very well need him sooner rather than later.

“He's a great ball player. He shows great physicality and he shows good range in the post. I'm excited to see what he can do during the game," Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson said on Monday. "It was exciting to see him play during preseason. He played with a lot of energy. He was physical. I think he is going to do a great job when his number get called, he is going to come out there, he's going to do what he have to do to make the plays that come to him.”

No. 4: DE Bryan Thomas Jr.

Bryan Thomas Jr. had a mixed bag in Week 4. On one hand, he surprisingly played more snaps than second-year defensive end Danny Striggow. It was the first time in Thomas' three games that he has outsnapped Striggow, and there is a good chance that the Bengals' amount of dropbacks had a lot to do with it. It is a good sign for Thomas that he played as much as he did, but he was not credited with a pressure in 10 pass-rush snaps.

No. 3: TE Nate Boerkircher

The Jaguars seemed to go with more of an 11 personnel attack against the Bengals, with Boerkircher playing the second-fewest snaps he has played this far with 21 snaps (34.4). Boerkircher was used mostly as a blocker, with just four of his 21 snaps having him running a route. He was targetted twice on that small sample of routes, though, and had a 15-yard gain into Bengals territory in the second quarter.

No. 2: WR Josh Cameron

Josh Cameron continues to have a top spot in these rankings. He showed a ton of traits as a pass-catcher against the Bengals, showing off the yards after catch ability that makes him a big-play threat despite being a bigger receiver. He caught two passes for 42 yards in a career-best performance, and he has now seen all five of his catches this year go for either touchdowns or first downs. He has become an important part of the Jaguars' offense, both due to his production in the passing game and his clear value as a run-blocker.

Every single one of Josh Cameron's catches in the first month of the #Jaguars season went for a TD or a first down. 5 on 26 routes, giving him an impact play every five routes or so. Crazy efficient first month considering his role pic.twitter.com/3A8x222ayc — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) October 6, 2026

No. 1: OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Rookie left guard Emmanuel Pregnon had a few welcome to the NFL moments in Week 4, including an early holding penalty against Jonathan Allen and a play later in the game in which it appears he made a mistake by pulling at the same time as right guard Ezra Cleveland. Pregnon settled into the game, though, made some nice blocks in the run game and held his own as a pass-blocker in the process. He has also played 100% of the snaps on offense this season, which has to count for something. Cameron has made a big impact with his catches and value, but Pregnon is going to keep the top spot as long as he is a starter who is improving, and he has done just that.