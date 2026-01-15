Why 2026 Can Be Even Better for Jaguars' Jakobi Meyers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is hard to think of many midseason trades that made the impact that the Jakobi Meyers trade did for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meyers was a key piece of the Jaguars ' second-half resurgence, which led them to a 13-4 record and the third AFC South title in franchise history. But after a strong season and a contract extension over the last few months, there is plenty of reason to believe 2026 can be even better for Meyers and the Jaguars.

Meyers had a wild 2025 season all things considered. He entered the season in a contract dispute with the Las Vegas Raiders, who did not appear prepared to reward Meyers for a career year the season before. Eventually Meyers got his request granted, and the Raiders sent him to the Jaguars for two Day 3 picks.

The move proved to be maybe the best one made by first-year general manager James Gladstone, and the Jaguars rewarded Meyers with a three-year extension before the season ended. Now, the Jaguars and Meyers can hone in on a more natural timeline as they aim for a better 2025.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title.

Meyers joined the Jaguars in the middle of a game week this year, yet still managed to play that Sunday and then in every game after. Now, Meyers will get a complete offseason under his belt with the Jaguars, intergrating himself even more with the playbook, the locker room, and the coaching staff.

Meyers will especially have more time around head coach and offensive play-caller Liam Coen. Meyers' skill set obviously gave Coen an expanded table of options when calling plays and designing game plans for the Jaguars' offense, which means the extra time afforded can help both.

"I mean, he knows how to call it. He knows how to dial up the right plays, put you in the right situation, honestly. He is gonna take his shots, and I can respect the way he calls the game, honestly," Meyers said about Coen. "So now it will be cool to have an offseason, just really learn him as a person, not just a football coach, to see what we can do."

The Jaguars and Meyers got off to a great start in 2025. Now, they will be able to take an even bigger step after their stellar first few months together.

"It gives us a sturdy platform to just kind of push off, see how far we can really take this thing," Meyers said.

