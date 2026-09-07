6 Jaguars Facing the Most Pressure Entering 2026: Brian Thomas Jr.'s Rebound

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL season is just days away from its first kickoff, and we are only six more days away from the Jacksonville Jaguars' first game against the Cleveland Browns.

So with the 2026 season less than a week away, it is time to take a big-picture look at the season that is upcoming and what it means for a number of Jaguars. With that in mind, which Jaguars are facing the most pressure entering the 2026 season ahead of Week 1 vs. the Browns? We break it down below.

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) scores a touchdown that is called back for a flag during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While most of the Jaguars' roster had a career season during the team's playoff run in 2025, former first-round pick wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. had a notable down season compared to his numbers from the season before. There is plenty of context involved, such as injuries, the Jaguars' receiver room, and the fact that Thomas' role and situation looked dramatically different as a rookie than last year. But even with that context, the external chatter on Thomas was loud all season and continued through the draft, when it became clear the Jaguars had zero intentions of trading him.

Thomas came back this offseason with the staff and Trevor Lawrence applauding him for his focus and ability to work through last year's pitfalls, and it showed up on the practice field. Thomas was the best player on the field during spring OTAs and his connectioon with Lawrence seemed to hit another level, and he then carried that over to what was probably his best training camp as a pro.

Thomas is healthy entering Week 1 but is still in a very crowded receiver room, which means the chatter about his production may never really go away. But if he can prove to once again be the difference-maker he was as a rookie, he could put any 2025 questions officially behind him and move forward as a significant long-term piece.

CB/WR Travis Hunter

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is fairly obvious. Travis Hunter is always going to face immense pressure for two reasons: because the Jaguars sent a massive trade package to land him at No. 2 overall, and because of the role he is attempting to play in the NFL. Any player who a team leverages several top picks for is going tof face the pressure to live up to that status, while Hunter's two-way status as both a cornerback and wide receive r has been of massive debate for years.

It seems clear that Hunter is going to enter the season as a starting cornerback and as a part-time wide receiver, which is surely going to still draw some criticism and subsequent pressure. But if Hunter can prove to be a legit shutdown No. 1 cornerback while also offering something of value on the offensive side of the ball, the Jaguars may be inching their way to recouping value on the deal they made to land the former Heisman Trophy winner. No matter the result, though, everyone will be watching and everyone will have an take of their own.

OT Anton Harrison

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison has a chance to make himself some big money this season. That fact, and the fact that he is switching positions for the first time in his career, puts a good amount of pressure on the fourth-year offensive tackle as he shifts over to protecting Trevor Lawrence's blindside. Harrison answered a lot of questions a year ago, and he now has a chance to answer even more.

The Jaguars already picked up Harrison's fifth-year option, and it is clear that he can continue to play himself into serious money over the next two regular-seasons. With Harrison now at left tackle for the first time in his NFL career, he has a chance to ensure that his value to the franchise has never been higher than it is now.

RB Bhayshul Tuten & RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen who the Jaguars' lead back will be against the Browns in Week 1, or if they will even have a lead back. Combine that with the fact that anyone who is in the backfield is going to have big shoes to replace following Travis Etienne's departure, and there is a fair amount of pressure on both Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. entering Week 1 and beyond.

For both running backs, this could prove to be one of the more important turning points of their careers. Tuten, a fourth-round pick a year ago, could ascend and prove that he is capable of being a legit RB1 at the NFL level after a limited role as a rookie last season. Rodriguez has been a career-backup to this point, and the Jaguars might be the best chance he gets to come close to being a true lead tailback. There is plenty at stake for both of the talented running backs entering 2026.

DE Travon Walker

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) attempts to step away from pressure by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travon Walker isn't facing the pressures of a contract season since he already got his big extension with the Jaguars this past offseason, but there still might not be a player on the defense facing more pressure. Walker is arguably the most important part of the Jaguars' defensive scheme due to his ability to dominate the edge in the run game and be moved over the formation as a pass-rusher, and his impact was clear last year when the Jaguars' pass-rush lost a lot of its juice when he went down with injuries.

Josh Hines-Allen is one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL, but teams turned their entire attention in terms of their blocking scheme toward him last year when Walker was injured. Walker very easily could be the key to the Jaguars' pass-rush, not only giving the Jaguars a second high-level pass-rusher but also freeing up Hines-Allen for more one-on-ones as a pass-rusher. If Walker can stay healthy this season, he could once again prove to be one of the most important faces of the entire franchise.