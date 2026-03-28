3 Positions Jaguars Could Double Dip at in 2026 NFL Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are returning the bulk of their AFC South championship-winning roster, but there are still a few positions that need extra attention over the next month.

So, which positions on the Jaguars' roster could we reasonably see James Gladstone spend multiple draft picks on? After doing so at safety, linebacker, and running back last year, here are three options to repeat this year.

Tight End

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' tight end position is an interesting area of focus moving forward. The Jaguars are led by Brenton Strange, a true ascending potential star, and Quintin Mottis is a quality depth option. But the Jaguars have already moved on from Johnny Mundt earlier this offseason and they could be primed to invest in the tight end room at various points of the 2026 NFL Draft.

It would make sense for the Jaguars to add a tight end early in the draft, such as with one of their four top-100 picks, and then to follow it up with another tight end on Day 3 to serve a special teams and backup role. The Jaguars could certainly use the draft to get more dynamic at the position.

Defensive End

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a great defensive end duo already in Josh Hines-Allen in Travon Walker. They also have an interesting pair of former undrafted rookies in Danny Striggow and B.J. Green. With that said, they had multiple defensive ends hit free agency and they still need to add some depth to the position ahead of training camp.

It remains to be seen just how severe the Jaguars consider the edge need, but it almost feels necessary for the Jaguars to add two rookies to the room just for the sake of getting the room in order as they prepare for training camp.

Defensive Tackle

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli and general manager James Gladstone look on after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars threw a lot of different darts at the defensive tackle spot last offseason, using a mixture of veterans to try to hold over the room. A year later and it sure feels like the Jaguars are due to invest multiple picks in the defensive line, especially in what appears to be a defensive-heavy class.

The Jaguars could reasonably take a defensive tackle as early as the No. 56 pick, and it seems as if they must find one in at least the top-100. Beyond that, the Jaguars have the flexibility to take a chance on some high-upside options on Day 3.