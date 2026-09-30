Jaguars Stock Watch Entering Week 4: Jarrian Jones Makes a Statement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering Week 4 coming off a strong performance Sunday, and they are looking to keep the momentum going.

So, which Jaguars have their stocks pointing up after the Week 3 win over the New England Patriots? Which Jaguars have their stocks maybe taking a dip? We break it down below.

Stock Up: WR Josh Cameron

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) runs the ball out on the opening kickoff during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This one is clear. Jaguars rookie receiver Josh Cameron is tied with Denzel Boston for the most receiving touchdowns amongst all rookie receivers despite being the 29th receiver drafted. He has gotten a small volume in the passing game thus far, but he has made plays in the red-zone when it counted and contributes both in the running game and in multiple aspects of the special teams game. He is a rookie on the rise for a reason.

Stock Up: CB Jarrian Jones

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) intercepts a pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best cornerback on the Jaguars' roster by the numbers right now? Jarrian Jones, who recorded his first interception of the season on Sunday and has allowed a sub-60.0 passer rating in coverage this season. Outside of a few plays against the Denver Broncos, he has been terrific in coverage while also giving the Jaguars some strong reps as a blitzer, against the run, and even in the box in dime packages. Jones had a great outing against the New England Patriots last week, and now he has a big matchup this week with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Stock Up: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs for a gain past New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (4) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has said a few times since Sunday's game how encouraged he is by Chris Rodriguez Jr's performance against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Rodriguez had his best game with the Jaguars by far in terms of EPA/Play, success rate, yards after contact, and so forth. Rodriguez is starting to gain some steam, even if he isn't going to overtake Bhayshul Tuten for a No. 1 spot in the backfield. This is the ground game the Jaguars always pictured putting things together.

Stock Down: WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This one does not need to rehashed very much, because we have already done so a bit extensively. Thomas simply did not see the field very much in Week 3, and there are only two logical explanations: he is, at best, the third receiver in the pecking order on a 12 personnel-heavy team, or the Jaguars are ready to give more of his snaps to rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron. Neither outome seems ideal for Thomas and his role in the offense moving forward.

Stock Down: OL Wyatt Milum

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Wyatt Milum (64) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is not because of anything Wyatt Milum has done, of course. The Jaguars' second-year offensive lineman has only played 18 snaps as a sixth lineman on offense this season, but the reason he is on the list this week is because of how well the Jaguars guards are playing in front of him. After a week in which Emmanuel Pregnon and Ezra Cleveland struggled against the Denver Broncos, the Jaguars' guard duo had a terrific outing against a tough New England Patriots' interior duo in Christian Barmore and Milton Williams.

Stock Down: TE Nate Boerkircher

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nate Boerkircher is still playing a big role as the Jaguars turn to more 12 personnel; he ranks second amongst all tight ends in total snaps with 89, which is just four fewer than first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq has played for the New York Jets. With that in mind, Boekircher has only been targeted twice through three games. According to NextGenStats, Boerkircher ranks No. 83 amongst tight ends in target rate and his lone target in Week 3 did not look very close to turning into anything. Boerkircher is playing good football overall, but it is clear he is just not a part of the passing game.