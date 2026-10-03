3 Jaguars Storylines I'm Watching Closely vs. Bengals: Will Brian Thomas Jr. Be Involved?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars, once again, have a big matchup right around the corner.

The Jaguars are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 4 , and this time they will have a chance to avenge one of the few losses of the Liam Coen era. But it will be no easy task, considering the Bengals' success over the Jaguars in recent years and the star power they have on their roster with Ja'Marr Chase, Dexter Lawrence, and Joe Burrow.

So, what will I be watching closely when the Jaguars face a tough Bengals test in Week 4? We break it down below.

The BTJ Impact

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have seen Brian Thomas Jr. have big games and big responses before, and this could be a week where he gets some legitimately favorable matchups against man coverage on the outside. It would certainly be good timing for Thomas after a slow start to the season that seemed to culminate in him having just one target on 23 snaps against the New England Patriots before. In the lead up to Week 4, however, Liam Coen says the Jaguars have seen that same response.

“Great week. I thought he had a great week. He had a really good day yesterday," Coen said Friday before the final practice of the week. "Trev [QB Trevor Lawrence], he connected on a number of passes yesterday. Thought he's responded in a great way and continues to do so. Going to need him, like I've said, we're going to need all these guys to obviously continue to make plays for us out on the perimeter. Need him to continue to do that.”

How much Thomas gets involved against the Bengals will be fascinating, especially if the game is closer than last week's blowout. If the Jaguars lean toward 12 personnel against the Bengals, it could be another quiet game unless the Jaguars and him connect on their first deep shot of the season, which could show just how razor thins the margins are for any receivers not named Parker Washington or Jakobi Meyers.

Jaguars' Defense Facing the Joe Burrow/Ja'Marr Chase Test

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) blocks a pass by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Jaguars to win this game, it is pretty clear what kind of challenge they have to answer on defense. Jacksonville's unit has played 10 quarters of fantastic football in 2026, but their second-half lapses against the Denver Broncos and Jaylen Waddle still loom large. The Bengals have an even tougher challenge with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and the rest of the Bengals' explosive passing game.

The Bengals also play a style of offense that can sometimes poke holes in the Jaguars' few weaknesses. The Jaguars have struggled to stop teams from dinking and dunking with quick throws and moving pockets to neutralize their pass rush. The Bengals chip at a high rate, throw a lot of short/quick passes, and get the ball out of Burrow's hands quite quickly. The Jaguars will either fall short to their past shortcomings against similar offenses, or they can show that they have continued to turn corners.

Travis Hunter's Next Step

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter is set to face a massive test with the Bengals' passing game, but he is at a much different place than the last time these two teams played. He was mostly a wide receiver when these teams played in Week 2 last season, though he was called for a critical defensive pass interference on defense late in last year's game. Hunter is now coming off the best defensive game of his career, he is playing more snaps each week, and he looks as confident at cornerback as he has since he was drafted.

“First of all, I thought he did a really good job overall. And I thought that as the game went, it just got better and better," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said this week. "For most guys too, you know what I mean? When you're in there and you're getting an accumulation of reps, the game seems to always slow down for you. I thought he really took advantage of that as the game went on. I think he can definitely grow. I think confidence comes always from having success. I'm excited for him. I thought he did a good job the other day.”

Hunter has confidence after last week's interception and his arrow is pointing up. But what does the next step look like, especially against an elite passing attack? Hunter can continue to prove the Jaguars right with another leap against one of the Jaguars' biggest challenges yet.