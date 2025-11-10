4 Fantasy Takeaways from Jaguars Collapse vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars just got punched in the mouth again. There was hope that their devastating loss to Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals would be enough to wake them up for the rest of the season, but that wasn't the case. Hopefully, a second loss to a backup quarterback will do it.
In Week 10, the Jaguars failed to start a winning streak. They looked well on their way to a dominant statement over a divisional rival with a sweep of the Houston Texans. Instead, they gave up a 26-0 run in the fourth quarter to Davis Mills, starting in place of the concussed C.J. Stroud.
Jacksonville scored plenty of points in this one, but they couldn't get any offense going when it mattered the most to put the game away. What did this brutal loss to Houston look like from a fantasy football perspective?
Jaguars' offense is a mystery
1. Trevor Lawrence
The time is running out on Trevor Lawrence to figure out this Liam Coen offense. He threw yet another interception on a lazy pass over the middle, although the bulk of the credit has to go to Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who made a one-handed diving catch to complete the pick. T-Law finished with just 158 yards on 13-of-23 passing, scoring just one passing touchdown while giving away two turnovers.
Rushing five times for 35 yards helped some, but he simply can't be trusted enough week to week to have any staying power as a fantasy option this year.
2. Jakobi Meyers
Jakobi Meyers almost became an instant Duval legend. His first catch as a Jaguar was a touchdown on a beautiful rub screen designed by Liam Coen. Unfortunately, it was wiped off the board due to a penalty. Instead, he finished with just three catches for 41 yards. However, he did showcase the sure hands and crisp route-running that'll likely make him a feature option in this offense moving forward.
3. Travis Etienne Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr. continues to be the most dependable fantasy option in Jacksonville. The Jaguars didn't get much on the ground, especially when it mattered most, but he still tallied 58 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. He also added two catches for 19 yards and 15.7 full-PPR points. He should remain a matchup-proof play every week, considering he was able to have a decent game against the top defense in the NFL.
4. Parker Washington
Anyone who made the power play to start Parker Washington this week came away a big-time winner. The third-year wideout garnered two total touchdowns along with three catches for 33 yards, giving him 18.3 fantasy points. There's no telling what his usage will look like when the Jaguars have Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Travis Hunter Jr. all available again, but betting on him to get a punt-return TD might not be a crazy move for someone desperate for a flex option.
