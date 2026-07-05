4 Jaguars UDFAs to Watch When Training Camp Starts: J'Mari Taylor Justifies Hype

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With the way the Jacksonville Jaguars structure their roster and embrace adding compeitition to each spot, the Jaguars are set to be an attractive option for undrafted free agents for years to come. 2026 is no different.

A few Jaguars undrafted free agents made an impact on last year's 13-4 roster with defensive ends Danny Striggow and B.J. Green, while other undrafted signings from a year ago such as linebacker Branson Combs and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad made statements this offseason.

Who could be this year's versions of the next crop of undrafted contributors? We break down four undrafted rookie names to watch when training camp kicks off later this month.

RB J'Mari Taylor

Jacksonville Jaguars running back J'Mari Taylor (30) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

J'Mari Taylor certainly had the most hype amongst the Jaguars undrafted free agents when he signed post-draft. The productive Virginia running back should have been drafted and likely would have been had there not been an outlier amount of running backs that went unselected over the course of the draft. Everything he went on to show during the offseason program then seemed to justify that hype.

Taylor will, of course, have to do it all again when the shoulder pads come on. It is hard to really evaluate the running back position when pads are not on, but in the helmets-and-shorts practices Taylor displayed some impressive speed and big-play ability. It stands to reason he will get plenty of reps this preseason as the Jaguars likely hold Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez out of preseason action in favor of joint practices.

Whether the Jaguars would carry four running backs in any scenario is a question worth asking when it comes to Taylor. The top three spots seem sure to go to Tuten, Rodriguez and second-year running back LeQuint Allen, which means Taylor would have to fight for the fourth spot with DeeJay Dallas and Ameer Abdullah. Taylor got off to a good start this offseason, and he is one to watch next month.

CB Preston Hodge

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Preston Hodge (26) runs a route during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' secondary made a lot of plays over the course of the offseason program, and Preston Hodge was one of the several defensive backs to create those plays. Hodges had a lot of production over the course of his college career, and the former Colorado teammate of Travis Hunter and B.J. Green and is worth watching when it comes to future spots in the secondary.

As Muhammad has proven this offseason, one of the Jaguars' young rookie cornerbacks can spend this year on the practice squad before coming back and making some noise the next season. Simply making a strong introduction and earning a spot for consideration is important, and Hodge certainly seems to have the chance to do that.

CB Devon Marshall

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Devon Marshall (40) breaks up a pass as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Keni-H. Lovely (31) runs a defensive drill as the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another young cornerback who made some plays on the ball over the course of the offseason program was Devon Marshall. The undrafted defensive back out of North Carolina State had gaudy production in his senior season, and that kind of ball production started to show up as offseason practices began to stack up.

Marshall would seemingly be in a similar spot to Hodge, where it might be hard to see a scenario where he is on the 53-man roster as a rookie, but he could earn a spot on the practice squad and then a chance to impress in the future. Marshall has real talent and a knack for disrupting passes, and the Jaguars have the time to develop his skill-set.

DE Bryan Thomas Jr.

Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (57) runs a drill with center Robert Hainsey (73) during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' pass-rush is in a much different place this year than it was a year ago. Last year, the Jaguars had four veteran pass-rushers at defensive end and then plenty of chances for young players to earn snaps behind them. This year, the Jaguars have two of those veteran pass-rushers, two of those young players who earned snaps last year, and then a host of other rookies.

The Jaguars drafted two defensive ends in Wesley Williams and Zach Durfee who will fight for roles, but defensive end could be wide open for a sleeper to emerge. South Carolina defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. has the build and athletic ability to make a statement during the preseason when he is due to get plenty of reps, and he could compete to be this year's Danny Striggow or B.J. Green.