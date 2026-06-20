4 Jaguars Whose Roster Chances Were Dealt a Blow During Offseason Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With the offseason now behind the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are just a few precious weeks left until training camp begins and the real roster battles take place.

We have already detailed which Jaguars did themselves a favor this offseaso n when it came to their performances and roster chances. But what about on the other end of the spectrum? Which Jaguars' roster chances suffered legitimate blows over the course of OTAs and minicamp? We break it all down below.

CB Christian Braswell

Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) runs a drill as the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like with all of the players on this list, veteran cornerback Christian Braswell is not on this list because of anything he did wrong or poorly over the course of the offseason program. With that in mind, that is how impressive second-year cornerback Jabbar Muhammad has been. If the Jaguars keep six cornerbacks then perhaps Braswell does not have much to worry about, but if they keep five? Then it gets interesting.

The Jaguars' secondary coaches said that Muhammad recorded at least one pass breakup in every offseason practice (12 total practices), which says a lot about his growth since he was an undrafted rookie a year ago. If he keeps this momentum in training camp, Braswell could find himself in a tight battle for a spot on the roster.

LB Parker Hughes

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) and linebacker Parker Hughes (53) drill during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is easy for me to see how the Jaguars can keep at least nine of their 10 draft picks from April. The one that I am struggling with right now is seventh-round linebacker Parker Hughes, who was their final selection of the draft. This has very little to do with Hughes and anything he showed on the practice field in recent weeks, and much more to do with the rest of the Jaguars' linebacker room.

It is clear that a few spots on the depth chart are already taken, and the emergence of second-year linebacker and former undrafted free agent Branson Combs makes it even tougher for a player like Hughes early on. Hughes has talent and traits and could be a heck of a special teamer early on, but the Jaguars have a lot of bodies at tight end.

TE Hunter Long

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84) signals his first down pickup during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I could see a scenario where Hunter Long battles Quintin Morris for the No. 4 spot in training camp, but that seems like the ceiling for his spot on the depth chart right now. The Jaguars already hurt his chances in April when they drafted two tight ends in Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol, and Koziol especially stood out over the course of the offseason practices at the Miller Electric Center.

Long had his moments as well and should be able to compete with Morris for the final spot in the room. But Koziol was so impressive that it seems impossible for the Jaguars to not have their rookie tight ends as the top two backups behind starting tight end Brenton Strange.

WR Austin Trammell

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell (81) hauls in a pass while running a route during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trammell made the first 53-man roster out of training camp a year ago, but he could have a tougher time this season. The Jaguars have three faces at receiver they didn’t have this time last year with Jakobi Meyers and rookies Josh Cameron and CJ Williams, while Brian Thomas Jr, Parker Washington, and Travis Hunter will all have their roles.

With how impressive the rookies were during the offseason program, it feels hard to make an argument that the Jaguars can keep either of them off the 53-man roster as things stand today. Trammell is a good veteran to have in the room and would deserve a practice squad slot in this scenario, but this goes to show how much the roster has changed at certain spots over the last 12 months.