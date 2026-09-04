There Is Only 1 Way Jaguars Can Get the Most Out of Travis Hunter's 2nd Act

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Travis Hunter's second act might just have more eyes on it than his first, but only the Jacksonville Jaguars themselves can determine whether they will truly get the most out of his sophomore season.

After a summer full of reps following his recovery from last season's knee injury, the focus for Hunter's second year has been set, and it has become clear where the Jaguars can use him the most. But how exactly can they be truly efficient with his two-way role? There are a few different paths to take, and we evaluate the best one.

Full-time CB, Backup WR

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter (12) before the play against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This certainly seems to be where things are trending. Hunter spent practice time at both cornerback and wide receiver through the first few weeks of camp, though he did get more snaps on defense than offense. He would practice both spots on the same day for at least the first dozen or so practices of camp. Over the last two weeks of camp, however, there was a noticeable shift as H unter began to spend the vast majority of his time at cornerback and very few reps offensively.

This would signal the Jaguars will deploy Hunter as a starting cornerback in Week 1 and then as a rotational player on offense. This should surprise nobody since the Jaguars' actions and words have said the same thing since all the way back in January, with the current construction of the Jaguars' roster making Hunter more valuable to this specific team at cornerback than at receiver.

Hunter is too talented in terms of after-catch abilities, and he might have the best ball skills on the entire team. That alone should suggest he will at least see some opportunities on offense, even if it means taking a backseat to the Brian Thomas Jr./Parker Washington/Jakobi Meyers trio.

With that all in mind, the Jaguars' passing game finished on fire last season without Hunter, while their secondary is what arguably held them back in the playoffs. Logic would say that Hunter's natural fit would then come on defense, and that is exactly what the Jaguars have begun to lean into.

"I think from Travis' perspective, I think that's a great work in progress knowing that he's put a lot more focus on the defensive side down the back end of training camp stretch and still getting his plays on offense but really settling in so that that defensive backfield can have the continuity that it needs," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said this week.

Full-Time WR, Backup CB

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches the ball over Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) and defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the direction the Jaguars went with a year ago, but it simply would not make sense to roll with today for a few reasons. When Hunter was drafted, the Jaguars came out of the gate saying his rookie season would focus on his develop at the wide receiver position while still taking snaps at cornerback. Hunter went on to play 324 snaps on offense compated to 162 on defense in the seven games he appeared in as a rookie.

So, why the shift? Well, the Jaguars' roster has simply done a 180 in terms of strength at the receiver and cornerback positions. When the Jaguars drafted Hunter, the Jaguars had Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown, and a third-year Parker Washington filling out the receiver room. Meanwhile at cornerback, they had Tyson Campbell, Montaric Brown, Jourdan Lewis, and Jarrian Jones.

This naturally meant Hunter was needed more at receiver than at cornerback. This was the case even more so when the Brown signing failed to pan out, and the receiver room dealt with injuries. Campbell was traded after Week 4, but the Jaguars replaced him at cornerback with Greg Newsome and still had the secondary as a source of strength on the roster.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brown's struggles and Hunter's injury led to the Jaguars hitting reset at wide receiver, with Washington getting promoted to a starting role and the Jaguars trading for Jakobi Meyers at the trade deadline. The passing game then took off over the next several weeks, and has brought us to 2026.

Final Verdict

While Hunter's skill-set would give the Jaguars a boost no matter where he is on the field, the 2026 Jaguars need Hunter more at cornerback than receiver.

The beauty of Hunter and what he provides is that his true value to the team can not just change year to year, but even in some instances week to week. But, for now, look for him to make his biggest impact at cornerback, especially in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. Hunter will still play both sides of the ball for the Jaguars, but one side of the ball needs him more right now.