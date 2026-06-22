6 Jaguars Who Will Be Entering Training Camp With Soaring Stock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' next step toward the 2026 season will be perhaps the most important yet: training camp.

Training camp is when the contenders are normally able to separate themselves from the pretenders. The pads come on and things that felt real during the offseason program either evaporate into nothing or prove that they really are factors that matter come Week 1.

So, which Jaguars have jetpacks attached to their stock entering next month's training camp? Which Jaguars can take an extra step and secure themselves a key place in the 2026 plans? We break it down below.

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the first name that comes to mind, and for good reason. Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was the MVP of the offseason program after the way he elevated his game over the course of OTAs and minicamp. The drops that plagued his game went away as he made big plays not just downfield, but also toward the sideline and in the middle of the field. The fact that Thomas and Trevor Lawrence seemed to be back on the page they were on in 2024 on vertical shots bodes well, too.

Like any other player on this list, Thomas will have to prove that his performances were not the result of helmets and shorts practices and are instead a sign of things to come. If Thomas can continue his momentum once the pads come on and more contact is involved, he could be truly back to his rookie form. In the event that happens, the Jaguars' offense could be prepared to explode.

CB Jabbar Muhammad

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (37) reacts during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What more is there to say about standout second-year cornerback Jabbar Muhammad at this point? The former undrafted cornerback out of Oregon from a year ago was one of the best performers on the practice field this offseason, with Jaguars coaches noting that he had a pass breakup in every single offseason practice. Liam Coen himself called him the team's most improved player to this point, and the door is open for him to carve out a role in Anthony Campanile's defense.

Muhammad will obviously have to battle for his spot in the cornerback depth chart , especially with veteran cornerback Christian Braswell. But if Muhammad is able to replicate in training camp what he did in the offseason program, then it will be hard for the Jaguars to keep him off the roster. He was a legit playmaker and could be the type of hidden gem that helps makes strong teams what they are. After entering the offeason as a sleeper, he has a chance to become much more.

QB Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with coaches after the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is tough to argue against the progress Trevor Lawrence showed this offseason. He made big plays consistently, displayed improved accuracy downfield, and rarely made bad decisions in terms of where he attacked the defenses. I have seen every offseason program of Trevor Lawrence's career, and this was easily the best he has had. The quality of weapons plays a role, as does another year in Liam Coen's system. This all equates to Lawrence entering training camp with a lot of momentum.

If Lawrence can continue to be efficient over the course of training camp, the table shou;ld be set for a potential career year and even an MVP-like surge. Lawrence is the most important player on the roster, and he has all the makings of a player who is coming into his own after several years of up-and-down development.

DB Antonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (6) runs during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Antonio Johnson has already been a breakout performer for the Jaguars, tying for the team lead in interceptions last year and proving to be one of the Jaguars' top play-makers on either side of the ball. After an exciting year as a role player a year ago, Johnson is now set to be one of the leaders of the entire defense as he steps into a full-time starting role on Anthony Campanile's defense.

Johnson had a strong offseason program, one in which you could clearly see the change in him from exciting depth piece to reliable veteran. He is now one of the leaders of the secondary after serving as one of its youngest members for the first three years of his career, and all signs point to him taking that role on seriously. With a bigger role both on and off the field entering training camp, Johnson has plenty going right for him entering July.

TE Tanner Koziol

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tanner Koziol (89) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most exciting rookie performances this offseason came from fifth-round tight end Tanner Koziol, who routinely made big plays in the red-zone. Koziol was an extremely productive pass-catcher over the course of his college career, and he has taken these pro-ready skills onto the practice field very quickly.

If Koziol can continue his strong momentum once the pads come on -- especially when it comes to run-blocking -- then he could be in store for a bigger role than most fifth-round rookie tight ends. He has earned that consideration after his perofrmances over the course of the offseason program and then some.

LB Jalen McLeod

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jalen McLeod (53) wraps up a tackling dummy during an NFL training camp fourth session at the Miller Electric Center, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Par the course for the last several years in Jacksonville, one of the biggest storylines facing the Jaguars' roster is their pass-rush depth behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. The Jaguars certainly appear to be high on second-year defensive ends Danny Striggow and B.J. Green, and they did draft two pass-rushers in fourth-rounder Wesley Williams and seventh-rounder Zach Durfee. But the Jaguars could have more options beyond that, and one is Jalen McLeod.

After taking a redshirt year in his first season due to injuries, McLeod will have to fight for his spot in 2026 behind Dennis Gardeck. McLeod, though, was a real riser over the course of the offseason thanks to the traits he showed as a pass-rusher, with McLeod displaying the burst and bend that not many other players on the depth chart have. If McLeod can prove himself when pads come on, he could earn a real spot in the pass-rush rotation.