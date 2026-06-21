Debunking 3 Overreactions from Jaguars' Offseason: Patience is Key at WR

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their offseason program last week, and the focus is about to shift in a big way over the next month.

But before training camp begins, it is worth determining what was real about the Jaguars' showings in OTAs and minicamp. Every offseason program brings hope to franchises as passing games thrive in 7-on-7-like settings without pads on, but it is important to sift through the noise to find out what is reality.

So, what are a few perceived overreactions from the Jaguars' offseason program that need some debunking? We break it down below.

Travis Hunter's Role

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) runs during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter was still able to participate in the Jaguars' offseason program in a number of ways, with Liam Coen providing some positive updates on his status as he awaits his return from last year's injury. During the open practices we views, Hunter wore a teal offensive jersey and often listened in closely to the offensive play-calls. As Trevor Lawrence said early in the offseason, it was like he was the offense's 12th player.

But is there much to take away from his offseason program activities and projecting his regular-season role? Hunter was not a full practicie participant and outside of catching a few passes from Trevor Lawrence as he the quarterbacks up during individual drills, it appears his offseason load was mostly from a mental perspective.

I firmly believe Hunter will play a big role this season, but I also think it is too early to start drawing conclusions from what we have seen out of him early in his sophomore year. When he returns to practice, and pads are on, seems like a more appropriate time for that kind of discussion.

That does not mean he will not be a big topic of conversation, which is only natural considering he was the No. 2 pick, a Heisman Trophy winner, and was on the end of one of the biggest draft day trades in recent memory. With all of that said, it feels like patience is the only correct offseason lesson on the Hunter front.

The WR Room's Hierarchy

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs a drill during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' wide receiver room has a ton of eyes on entering the 2026 season. There is of course Hunter and whatever he does on that side of the ball, and Brian Thomas Jr. was arguably the best story of the offseason after he performed in a big way on the practice field. Add in an exciting and ascending player in Parker Washington and a big-money veteran in Jakobi Meyers, and there is no way to not be excited about this group if you are the Jaguars.

Where there might be some anxiety for people outside the building and in the media and fantasy football sphere is the distribution in targets and ultimate wide receiver hierachy. After an offseason program where Thomas and Washington took turns looking like two of the best players on the field, and the debate about who might get what share in the passing game is as intense as ever.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs the ball during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

My take is that it is probably a moot point to try to figure out who might spearhead the room. Add in Brenton Strange, who the Jaguars could unleash more as a pass-catcher this year from a schematic standpoint thanks to improved tight end depth, and there are a lot of mouths to feed. This doesn't even factor in the running game or the screen game, two areas of improvement the Jaguars will need to hone in on.

Maybe it is worth noting that the two best years of Lawrence's career (2022 and 2025) came when no target had a higher target rate than 23.5%. In his two worst non-rookie seasons (2023 and 2024), he had targets whom the offense funneled through every single week. The Jaguars and Lawrence are better when they spread the ball around, and the biggest takeaway on their current room is that they have the talent to sustain that. Maybe figuring out the pecking order does not matter quite as much as the fact that this might be a really, really good passing offense.

The TE Difference

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tanner Koziol (89) looks to hit a blocking pad during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars took rookie tight ends with two of their first six selections, first taking Nate Boerkircher at No. 56 and then taking Tanner Koziol in the fifth-round. Through the Jaguars' offseason program, some may have perceived a difference in value between the rookies due to Koziol making big play after big play, while Boerkircher had a quieter offseason program and missed a few practices.

For my money, I think it is a bit bogus to read too much into that. It is indeed a fact that Koziol made some standout plays over the course of minicamp and was the second-best tight end in team drills during the open practices that we witnessed. It is also a fact, though, that this doesn't matter much for two big reasons.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One is the fact that nobody is in pads. Boerkircher's game is one that should shine more so when the pads come on, thanks to his value as a blocker. I believe Boerkircher will make his greatest 2026 impact here and follow a Brenton Strange-like rookie season. Strange's rookie season in 2023 saw him run just 78 routes and get nine targets, while he blocked for 217 snaps. That is not something that was going to show up in helmets and shorts which, for as exciting as it may be, just is not close to the real thing.

Secondly, it feels a bit like double-counting to prop Koziol up beyond his fellow rookie tight end since his skill-set was always one that was expected to stand out in this kind of practice setting. If Koziol impresses when the pads come on and shows a tangible floor as a blocker, then it will be time to really put a jetpack on him in terms of a potential role. But for now, it feels like the Jaguars should instead be feeling pretty good about both tight ends.