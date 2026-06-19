Updated Jaguars Depth Chart After Offseason Program: Is Bhayshul Tuten RB1?
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason program is officially over, and there have been quite a few developments along the depth-chart since it began.
So, what do we think the Jaguars' depth chart would look like for our projected 53-man roster following OTAs and minicamp? We break it down below position-by-position.
QB
No. 1
Trevor Lawrence
No. 2
Nick Mullens
There is still the question of who the Jaguars' No. 3 quarterback will be on the practice squad, with Carter Bradley and Joey Aguilar still set to duke it out for that role. The Jaguars should consider most (but not all) options for the backup quarterback spot after the Jaguars' non-Trevor Lawrence quarterbacks struggled during the offseason program, but this looks like a cut-and-dry position group.
RB
No. 1
Bhayshul Tuten
No. 2
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
No. 3
LeQuint Allen
Undrafted rookie running back J'Mari Taylor has been impressive this offseason, but the most likely scenario for the Jaguars is for them to carry three running backs for the second year in a row. We give Bhayshul Tuten the nod over Chris Rodriguez Jr. here based on the fact that he shined this offseason while Rodriguez was sidelined with an injury, but there is still a question of who will be the RB1 once September comes around. For now, though, Tuten gets the spot.
WR
X
Brian Thomas Jr./Josh Cameron
Z
Jakobi Meyers/C.J. Williams
Slot
Parker Washington/Travis Hunter
This is the same wide receiver depth chart we have been projecting since the Jaguars drafted Josh Cameron and C.J. Williams The Jaguars' starting trio of receivers each had a strong offseason program, while the rookie receivers made their own fair share of plays. The only real question at the receiver spot is how often Travis Hunter will play on the offense side of the ball while he still plays a significant role on defense.
TE
No. 1
Brenton Strange
No. 2
Nate Boerkircher
No. 3
Tanner Koziol
No. 4
Quintin Morris
The biggest question at the tighr end position is how much of a factor Nate Boerkircher is able to play into the Jaguars' offense as a rookie. Tanner Koziol was fantastic this offseason and could carve out a niche situational role as a pass-catcher, but it is hard for me to project him as the No. 2 tight end until we see his blocking ability with pads on.
"It's like when the field gets shorter and tighter down there, well, what we can use to our advantage is height and length and being able to put the ball up for guys. And that's something that really showed on his college tape. It showed up at the Senior Bowl," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said during OTAs. "I know he was a little banged up early in OTAs just in terms of not being able to go full go, but you trust guys that can catch the football and put the ball in different places that maybe they're covered, but they're not all the way covered when you can put it up for them.”
OL
LT
Cole Van Lanen/Walker Little
LG
Ezra Cleveland/Emmanuel Pregnon
C
Robert Hainsey/Jonah Monheim
RG
Patrick Mekari/Wyatt Milum
RT
Anton Harrison
The Jaguars' offensive line seems like a fairly easy position group to project as of today. If Van Lanen is for some reason not available at the start of the season, the Jaguars could carry Chuma Edoga as an extra offensive linemen. The big battle that I am interested in when it comes to this unit is at right guard between Patrick Mekari and second-year offensive lineman Wyatt Milum.
EDGE
Starters
Josh Hines-Allen/Travon Walker
No. 3
Danny Striggow
Backups
B.J. Green/Wesley Williams/Zach Durfee
It feels like it is farily easy to project the top three defensive ends on the Jaguars' roster. Otherwise, there are plenty of snaps that still have to be won out between the Jaguars' pair of rookie defensive ends and second-year pass-rusher B.J. Green. Green seems like he will get the first crack at what would be the No. 4 spot if the season began today.
IDL
NT
DaVon Hamilton/Albert Regis
3T
Arik Armstead/Ruke Orhorhoro
We are projecting for the Jaguars to go a bit light at defensive tackle, though Matt Dickerson would be my pick for the fifth defensive tackle spot. Overall, though, it feels clear the Jaguars have their top four at a critical position group.
LB
MLB
Foyesade Oluokun/Jack Kiser
WLB
Ventrell Miller/Branson Combs
SLB
Dennis Gardeck/Jalen McCleod
Parker Hughes is the only draft pick I do not have on this depth chart, and that is the result of the emergence of Branson Combs over the offseason program. The Jaguars seem genuinely high on Combs, while I think Jalen McCled has some pass-rush upside as a backup.
CB
Starters
Travis Hunter/Montaric Brown
Slot
Jourdan Lewis/Jarrian Jones
Backups
Christian Braswell/Jabbar Muhammad
The addition of Jabbar Muhammad is a must after the way he shined this offseason. If the Jaguars opt to only keep five cornerbacks, there is a good argument to make that he should take that spot over long-time veteran cornerback Christian Braswell. As a whole, this looks like one of the best position groups on the entire roster and, perhaps, one of the better cornerback rooms in the NFL as a whole.
S
Starters
Antonio Johnson/Eric Murray
No. 3
Caleb Ransaw
Backups
Rayuan Lane/Jalen Huskey
There are no big changes at this position group since the last time we updated the projected depth chart. I am very confident that, at least for Week 1, this is the way the Jaguars' safety room will look. The Jaguars play enough three-safety looks that Caleb Ransaw could still be considered a starting player as the No. 3 safety, while Jalen Huskey will play a backup role as a rookie.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley