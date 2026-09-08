Biggest Winners and Losers From Travis Hunter Being Listed as Jaguars' CB1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 1, and there aren't many surprises.

This includes former No. 2 pick Travis Hunter, whose Week 1 role has seemingly come into complete focus with Hunter listed as a starting cornerback and as a backup wide receiver.

So, what do we make of Hunter's role on the depth chart ahead of Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, and who do we think will benefit the most from it?

Winners

Anthony Campanile

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) is helped on technique by defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile during the first day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has a chance to see his stock continue to soar this season, and he will certainly get a boost from Hunter's role at cornerback. The secondary was arguably the weakest part of the Jaguars' much-improved defense in their first year under Campanile, and now the Jaguars' second-year coordinator is adding a potential Pro Bowl-level talent at cornerback to the mix.

With Hunter playing more cornerback as opposed to receiver, Campanile will simply be able to tap into his skill set in a way that he was not able to during his rookie season. More reps and more stability with Hunter's usage at cornerback should only help the Jaguars' defense, and that can play a factor in Campanile's impending career advancement.

Josh Hines-Allen

Aug 2, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Hines-Allen has often been the Jaguars' top pass-rush threat, but there have been simply too many times in his career where the coverage behind him has not perfectly meshed with his ability to get after the quarterback. Last year saw Hines-Allen as among the NFL's leaders in pressures, for example, but a big reason he did not convert many into sacks is due to how quickly quarterbacks got the ball out of their hands against the Jaguars' secondary.

With Hunter in the secondary on a full-time basis, the expectation for the Jaguars should be that the coverage holds up for a tick or two longer in 2026. If this happens, then Hines-Allen and the rest of the Jaguars' defensive front the time they need to register more sacks than they did over the course of last season.

Parker Washington

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I expect Parker Washington to have a big week against the Browns to kick off the season, and the fact that he is now ahead of Hunter on the wide receiver depth chart certainly doesn't hurt. Washington spent the first two months of last season as Hunter's backup in the slot, but Hunter's role on offense looks a good bit more different now than it did in Week 1 last year.

Most of Hunter's snaps at receiver over training camp seemed to happen on the outside instead of in the slot as well. Combine this with the fact that Hunter is now clearly a cornerback first, and Washington is one of the most secure players on the entire roster in terms of his role and ultimate playing time.

Losers

Jarrian Jones/Jourdan Lewis

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) looks on before a play during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen exactly how the Jaguars' will stagger their cornerback depth chart ahead of Week 1, but Hunter at one cornerback spot and Montaric Brown at the other means the Jaguars only have one other starting spot left to divide between Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis. Jones is the younger, more explosive player, but Lewis is a team captain who made a ton of plays before he was injured last year.

If Hunter's role was offense first and defense second, then Jones could reasonably be slotted on the depth chart across from Brown. But with Hunter at the top of the depth chart, then there is a bit of a logjam that the Jaguars will have to navigate.

Travis Hunter the WR

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) jogs on the field during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on the 16th session of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter's role has changed a good bit from a year ago when he was a receiver first and a cornerback second. This has more to do with the way the Jaguars' wide receiver depth chart has changed with the addition of Jakobi Meyers and the rise of Parker Washington than it does with Hunter's own ability at receiver, but it is still notable that he will not enter this season with full reps on the offensive side of the ball.

The debate on whether Hunter is a better receiver or cornerback will likely always rage on, but there is no question that he flashed high-level traits at both spots a year ago. He will get a chance to do so once more in 2026, but the chances for him to establish himself and develop at receiver will be a bit more of a rarity this time around.