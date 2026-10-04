Jaguars-Bengals Week 4 National Predictions Roundup: Statement Game Brings Tight Votes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are back to playing big-time football games.

For perhaps the third week in the row, the Jaguars are set to play in the AFC's most interesting matchup and exciting potential future playoff clash. This time, it is the Cincinnati Bengals who the Jaguars must find a way to get past.

The Bengals have posed an oddly difficult task for the Jaguars over the years. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is 0-3 against the Bengals in his career, and the Jaguars have not defeated the Bengals since 2019 in a game that was highlighted by ... a Yannick Ngakoue pick-six. So, yeah, it has been awhile. In fact, the Bengals are the only AFC team Trevor Lawrence has never defeated.

"You don't really think about that. I know we haven't beaten them here. I didn't know it was the only team in the AFC we hadn’t. Yeah, It doesn't really change your preparation process," Lawrence said this week. Obviously, it's a game we want to win. It's because it's the next one. It's really, honestly, that's what it is. But definitely want to beat these guys and got to put together a good plan.”

So, how do the experts see the Jaguars and Bengals game playing out? We take a look around the NFL and break it down below.

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: Jaguars

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Bengals

Gilbert Manzano: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Jaguars

John Pluym: Jaguars

Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Pamela Maldonado: Bengals

Eric Moody: Jaguars

Seth Walder: Bengals

Jeremy Bergman: Jaguars

Brooke Cersosimo: Bengals

Gennaro Filice: Bengals

Bobby Kownack: Jaguars

Dan Parr: Jaguars

Zach Berman: Bengals

Jon Greenberg: Bengals

Larry Holder: Bengals

Chad Graff: Jaguars

Josh Kendal: Bengals

Austin Mock: Bengals

Steven Louis Goldstein: Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars On SI Analysis

The Jaguars got 13-of-23 votes this week, which makes this their second-tightest vote of the season after Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. This is pretty easily the biggest test the Jaguars have faced this season outside of their Week 2 road game against the Denver Broncos. The Jaguars played well for a half that week, but didn't finish the game and ended up with their only loss of the last 11 regular-season games. The Jaguars will need a different approach this time.

Week 1vs. CLE Week 2 vs DEN Week 3 vs. NE Week 4 vs. CIN 96.66% Picked Jax 50% Picked JAX 83.33% Picked JAX 56.52 Picked JAX

There are a few matchups that do lean toward the Jaguars . The Bengals have struggled to stop the run, while the Jaguars have been one of the NFL's most efficient rushing attacks over the first three weeks of the season. Liam Coen and the Jaguars put up 400 yards against the Bengals defense a year ago before Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers, and to a lesser extent, Bhayshul Tuten were big pieces of the offense. The Bengals have retooled since then, too, but I am confident in the Jaguars putting up points this week.

The question, to me, is whether the Jaguars can limit the self-inflicted mistakes that can impact a tight game like this one. Whether that means not turning the ball over or dealing with drops on offense or not allowing blown coverages and miscommunications on defense, the Jaguars feel like a team that controls their own fate in Week 4.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are a tough task, but I think the Jaguars have the firepower to keep up. I am going Jaguars 30, Bengals 20 in a statement game. The Jaguars can right some wrongs this week, both from Week 2 2025, and Week 2 2026.