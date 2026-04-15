The Best Late-Round Steals in Jaguars History (And Why They Slipped)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The top picks in each NFL Draft always get the most attention, but it is Day 3 that determines just how special a draft class can be.

So, who have been the top late-round gems in the Jaguars' draft history? We examine a few names below who check each box.

QB Gardner Minshew (2009)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) gives television reporter Erin Andrews a winning smile after a win over the Tennessee Titans Thursday night, September 19, 2019 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. [Will Dickey/Florida Times-Union] Fl Jax 45titansatjags | Will Dickey-- via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Taken with the No. 178th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Gardner Minshew has made quite the career for himself since the birth of Minshew Mania. Minshew was the bright spot of the Jaguars' otherwise dreary and forgettable 2019 season, going 6-6 as a starter and proving to be a better option at quarterback than Nick Foles as he got upset wins with some national attention. The success didn't repeat in 2020, though, and he was traded after a bizarre training camp battle with Trevor Lawrence. Oh, the Urban Meyer days.

Still, Minshew was arguably as good as No. 1 pick Kyler Murray as a rookie and he has gone on the start 47 games in his career. Pretty good for a sixth-round pick, who only fell so far despite his stellar college production because of his lack of size and arm strength. He wasn't conventional and he wasn't the answer. But for a while, he was pretty fun.

DE Bobby McCray (2004)

Dec 23, 2007; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bobby McCray (93) celebrates after a sack during 49-11 victory over the Oakland Raiders at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 249th pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, Bobby McCray was a rare Day 3 pass-rusher hit. The position has always come off the board early, but the Jaguars did not select McCray out of Florida until the final round of the draft. He only played four years in Jacksonville, but he recorded 22.0 sacks over his time and had a 10-sack season in 2006.

McCray was not an every single week starter for the Gators, though he was second-team All-SEC in his senior season. The NFL simply let him get through the cracks, and he ended up having one of the best pass-rushing seasons in franchise history as a result. He later finished his career as a Super Bowl champion with the New Orleans Saints.

Punter Logan Cooke (2018)

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9) and Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) celebrate a field goal during overtime against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The leader of the Jaguars' special teams unit for years, Logan Cooke has been a home run pick since the Jaguars took him with the No. 247 pick in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Cooke, who earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 2024, has been one of the most consistent punters in football for years and is the special teams captain. Cooke's guidance over young kicker Cam Little has been one of the strongest bonds on the team.

Cooke fell so far because, well, he is a punter. Only four punters were drafted that year, and the first three all were drafted in the fifth-round. Cooke was drafted two rounds later, making him the final punter selected. Of the four, he is one of only two to ever earn a Pro Bowl nod, giving the Jaguars and Cooke the last laugh.

WR Parker Washington (2023)

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) catches a twenty-three yard pass for a touchdown thrown by quarterback Trevor Lawrence (not pictured) against against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

A recent late-round pick, Parker Washington was selected by the Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Then-general manager Trent Baalke made Washington one of several late-round fliers that season, and he hit a complete home run. Washington was the 21st receiver selected that draft, but last year he out-produced a number of receivers selected before him.

Washington dealt with some injuries during his career at Penn State, and had he returned for another season, he could have potentially become a Day 2 pick the next season. The Jaguars, of course, are certainly happy that scenario didn't play out. Washington has a real chance to lead the Jaguars in receiving again this season.

CB Montaric Brown (2022)

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another Trent Baalke pick, Montaric Brown was taken in the seventh-round with the No. 222 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and he has proven to be one of the franchise's best success stories since. Brown has played in 52 games in his career, providing depth early on in his career before becoming a full-time starter over the last two seasons. This offseason, Brown received a massive three-year extension after a career year.

Brown fell in the draft for the same reason so many other talented cornerbacks do: his speed. Brown's speed was a question mark as a prospect despite being a prodcutive starter in the SEC, and he has gone on to prove all of those doubts wrong. Brown is a standout reason why collecting draft picks is always a good idea.