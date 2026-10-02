Jaguars' CB Room Facing Dire Injury Situation Entering Bengals Game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have some injury questions entering Week 4.

While the Jaguars are facing fewer injury questions than their Week 4 foe, the Cincinnati Bengals, there is one position of concern following the final day of the practice week: Cornerback.

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the sidelines during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaguars' CB Situation

The Jaguars have three players listed as questionable entering Sunday's game with the Bengals, and two play cornerback. That is not exactly an ideal situation for the Jaguars to enter considering they are tasked with slowing down All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Cornerback Montaric Brown (hamstring) and cornerback Christian Braswell (knee) are both questionable for Sunday's game after being limited in practice all week. Rookie defensive tackle Albert Regis is also listed as questionable with an elbow injury that forced him to miss the Week 3 win over the New England Patriots.

The Jaguars carry just five cornerbacks on their active roster, which things could get dicey with two injured cornerbacks. The healthy cornerbacks on the Jaguars' roster right now include Travis Hunter, Jarrian Jones, and veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis. The Jaguars also have offseason and training camp standout Jabarr Muhammad on the practice squad.

We should know on Saturday when the Jaguars make any practice squad moves whether or not they will officially be missing cornerbacks on Sunday. But if the Jaguars do have to figure things out without a healthy cornerback room, they will have to turn to Jones, Hunter, and Lewis to be able to slow down Chase, Joe Burrow, and fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins.

The Jaguars have leaned on Jones quite a bit this season , with the third-year cornerback leading the Jaguars' cornerback room in snaps through three weeks. With two of the Jaguars' top five corners listed as questionable entering the week, Jones will have to be that much more ready to go. He had his first interception of the season last week, though, and the arrow appears to be trending up at exactly the right time considering the Jaguars' injury concerns at the position entering the weekend.

“The diversity, the multiplicity throughout, to be able to go hop inside, outside, he plays with a lot of confidence. I love his play energy," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Jones on Friday. "He's tackled at a pretty high level as well when he's been given some of the opportunities to do so. Need him to continue on that ascension and been very confident with Jarrian though recently.”