5 Prospects Who Jaguars Could Target in a First-Round Trade-Up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars do not seem like a likely candidate to trade back into the first round of this month's draft. But hey, never say never, right?

While the Jaguars currently sit at No. 56 with their first selection, we did detail one way Jaguars general manager James Gladstone could turn his cache of picks into a potential move-up into the first-round, specifically at No. 32.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So if the Jaguars did want to pull off a big draft day trade for the second year in a row, which prospects are worth pursuing? We break down a few below.

Florida DL Caleb Banks

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (DL02) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There is obviously some inherent risk when it comes to Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks. He missed nine games this year due to foot injuries, and another foot injury during the draft process won't make anyone feel better. But Banks has Pro Bowl potential and could be the top pass-rushing defensive tackle in the entire class as long as he can stay healthy. It is a big question, but he would give the Jaguars a big ceiling to take a swing on.

EDGE Zion Young

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) looks on before a play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Zion Young certainly would tick a lot of boxes for the Jaguars. A team captain who transferred from Michigan State, Young is perhaps the best run-defending defensive end in the draft and would give the Jaguars another powerful edge rusher to add to the rotation. A trio of Young/Josh Hines-Allen/Travon Walker would be a physical and imposing trio, while giving Walker the ability to slide inside on passing downs.

Georgia LB C.J. Allen

Sep 23, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker C.J. Allen (33) tackles UAB Blazers running back Jermaine Brown Jr. (1) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

I have gone on record to say I do not think the Jaguars will select a linebacker in the top-100. But if Gladstone does determine linebacker to be a need that must be addressed now, the only one I think would make sense to pursue would be Georgia linebacker C.J. Allen. The leader of Kirby Smart's defense is intangibly rich and is pro-ready to start in the middle of the defense.

Arizona State OL Max Iheanachor

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For my money, there is no scenario in which Max Iheanachor should be available at No. 32 or near that range. He is a legit first-round talent at offensive tackle, and those guys don't last long. It has happened before, though, and if it happens for some reason to Iheanachor, then the Jaguars should pounce. They have a legit need along the offensive tackle depth chart, and Iheanachor could give them legit four starting-caliber offensive tackles on one roster.

Clemson DL Peter Woods

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Peter Woods is a fascinating prospect, which makes it tough to nail down where he will be selected come the draft. His production went down last year and he lacks length in a big way. With that said, the film shows a top-tier athlete for the position who has the potential to be a dominant three-technique who can cause havoc as a gap-shooter. That is just the kind of player the Jaguars are missing along their defensive line depth chart.