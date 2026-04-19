Every Expert Mock 2nd-Round Pick for the Jaguars, And What They Missed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL Draft is right there.

In just a few short days, the 2026 draft will kick off and the next generation of NFL stars will be introduced to their new franchises. One way or another, the framework of the league will change by this time next week. The Jacksonville Jaguars are, of course, a part of that impact , as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it comes to the Jaguars' pre-draft process this time around, things certainly look different. The Jaguars do not have a first-round pick as a result of the Travis Hunter trade , which means most mock drafts do not take them into consideration. That makes expert takes on the No. 56 pick few and far between, and the few we do get are quite telling.

So, what are the expert selections we have seen at No. 56 so far, and what are they getting right and wrong? We break it down below.

Michigan EDGE Jaishawn Barham

Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) sacks Central Michigan quarterback Joe Labas (2) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's Mel Kiper recently slotted Michigan edge defender Jaishawn Barham to the Jaguars, and it is an interesting fit to consider. For the reasons why it makes sense: the Jaguars should have solid intel on Barham thanks to assistant linebackers coach Kevin Wilkins, who was on Michigan's defensive staff when Barham transferred to Michigan and started 13 games in 2024.

While the Travon Walker extension ensures the Jaguars have their long-term pass-rush duo moving forward with Josh Hines-Allen, the Jaguars have a big need behind them on the depth chart. Barham has the type of high-energy, violent skill-set that suggests the Jaguars' staff would be high on him. But with that said, it isn't all positive.

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) looks into the backfield during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

According to Arif Hasan's consensus board rankings, Barham is ranked No. 92. This seems like it would be quite the reach for the Jaguars, who could have much better options on the table at No. 56. The Jaguars can afford to go best player available, so they don't need to make a big reach at the pick even if it is for a much-needed pass-rusher. Barham has talent, but the value is not right here. With the first of the Jaguars' third-round picks, then that conversation could change.

Iowa OL Gennings Dunker

Sep 13, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) looks on before the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Dane Brugler recently put together a 7-round mock draft and he slotted Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker to the Jaguars at No. 56. If we are going purely off the positional need, we have been saying for a few weeks now not to count out an offensive lineman at No. 56. The Jaguars could still use some competition along the depth of the line, and it is never a bad idea to be proactive about building the trenches.

Dunker ranks No. 64 on the consensus board so the value is at least there more so than with the previous selection, and the fact he was a college tackle who also took some snaps at guard makes him a player who checks the boxes for the Jaguars. The Jaguars made it a point to draft linemen last year who played multiple positions, and Dunker would fit a lot of what they like at the position.

With that said, the question is whether Dunker is that much better than the offensive line options that would be on the board when the Jaguars pick one round later. The Jaguars could get better bang for their buck by prioritizing a different position considering how deep the offensive line seems to be this year.

Texas LB Anthony Hill

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Linebacker has long been the Jaguars' most-popular mock draft match. Most national mocks have naturally seen the Jaguars losing linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency, and that is what happens in NFL.com's latest mock draft from Chad Reuter. It is not hard to make this pick in most mocks, and this was a popular selection even amongst our own mocks for a time.

But simply put, I do not think the Jaguars are going to feel compelled to take a linebacker at No. 56. They are going to draft BPA and while that may be a linebacker, I think it is more likely the value of the draft class and this selection will be seen at other positions. I also think you need to consider the fact that James Gladstone has never been a part of a front office drafting a linebacker in the top-100.

With that said, Hill ranks No. 48 on the consensus board, has similar traits to Lloyd, and could potentially start for the Jaguars out of the gate as a rookie.