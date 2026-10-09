Jaguars Gain Some Key Edges Over Eagles in Final Week 5 Injury Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The final injury report for Week 5 is out, and there is some good (and some bad) news for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both sides have had some extensive injury reports as the Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face off in Week 5. The Jaguars got some better luck than the Eagles with Friday's injury report, however, leading to the Jaguars gaining some clear edges on the Eagles.

Oct 9, 2026; Watford, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during practice at The Grove. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday's Injury Report

On the Jaguars' side of the things, there is some good and bad news ahead of Week 5. Eric Murray is listed as doubtful after returning to practice in a limited setting, which suggests the Jaguars are likely to be without their veteran leader of the secondary when they face off against the Eagles offense. This means the Jaguars will have to turn to either second-year safety Rayuan Lane or third-round rookie Jalen Huskey, who will be making his NFL debut.

The Jaguars also ruled out new cornerback Jaylon Jones, who joined the team earlier this week to play a special teams and backup role. Jones has been limited all week with a hamstring injury and is the only Jaguars player who has officially been ruled out.

But outside of Murray and Jones, there are not many injury questions. All of the other Jaguars who have been on the injury report this week, such as cornerbacks Jourdan Lewis, Jarrian Jones and Montaric Brown, offensive tackles Cole Van Lanen and Anton Harrison, and defensive linemen Davon Hamilton and Josh Hines-Allen carry no injury designation entering the game.

The same can not exactly be said for the Eagles. The Eagles have star defensive end Jonathan Greenard listed as questionable after he missed all week of practice with an ankle injury. The Eagles will also officially be without DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, Marquise Brown, Marcus Epps, and Drew Kendall. Those are some key players, and the Jaguars are certainly the healthier team entering Sunday's game.

With that said, the Jaguars know they can not look past the Eagles in any area. The Eagles have won a lot of big games in recent years, and they have the type of staff and roster that can push through tough times like the ones they are going through now. That doesn't erase the Jaguars' advantage, but it does mean the Jaguars will have to be on alert.

“We've tried to look at it as we can't worry about that or if that even creeps into our minds, we're probably worrying about the wrong things because it is about us. It's about our execution, our game plan, our fundamentals, technique, communication," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Friday.

"Nick Sirianni does a great job. This team, this group won a Super Bowl a few years ago. They know how to handle adversity. They know how to handle some of these things. They've had a ton of guys play and help them win over the course of the last few years. I know they'll be ready to play, that's for sure. And it's really got to be about us. I mean, that's something that we continue to talk about as a team.”