3 Observations on Flurry of Jaguars Roster Moves: Impacts for Travis Hunter, Caleb Ransaw

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are making moves.

After dealing with several injuries at the defensive back position over the last few days, the Jaguars moved some pieces around on Tuesday: they waived cornerback Christian Braswell, placed safety Caleb Ransaw on injured reserve, and signed cornerbacks Jaylon Jones and Alijah Huzzie to the active roster.

So, what do the Jaguars moves mean moving into Week 5? We break it down below.

Travis Hunter is Sticking at CB

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter has already proven his value at cornerback in a big way , and it is clear this is the spot he is going to be sticking to moving forward. This was always going to be the case, but the fact the Jaguars added two different cornerbacks to the roster suggests that there could be a bit of a wait to see Montaric Brown get healthy. The Jaguars will have more depth in terms of healthy and available bodies than they had against the Bengals in Week 4, but not enough depth to justify letting Hunter get many offensive snaps due to his importance on defense.

Does it say something that the Jaguars need a completely healthy cornerback room for Hunter to dabble at wide receiver? Maybe, but we also would be unlikely to have the same conversation if Hunter was just another cornerback instead of being the team's best cover defender. Hunter looks like a special cornerback, and it is clear right now where they need him the most moving forward.

Bad Timing for Caleb Ransaw

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Caleb Ransaw (27) is introduced before a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It felt like Caleb Ransaw was playing some good football for the Jaguars, and now they have some questions to answer at the safety position . Ransaw was the Jaguars' clear No. 3 safety to start the season after missing all of last season with a foot injury, but he was only able to make appearances in four games before getting placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. We will see what Liam Coen says about his injury, but he will be missing at least the next four games.

That is a tough break for Ransaw, who just has not been able to build much momentim at the start of his career due to the aforementioned injuries. The Jaguars' former third-round pick has real value to the Jaguars on both defense and special teams, but now they will need to turn to Jalen Huskey, Rayuan Lane, and others

Jaguars Depth Will Finally Be Truly Tested

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the field during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with plenty of momentum in the Jaguars' favor, it is time for their depth to be truly tested. The Jaguars had very few players miss time with injuries over the first few weeks of the season, but they will now be without their No. 3 safety for a month, and these signings can not be a good sign for Brown after he missed Sunday with a hamstring injury. Liam Coen has pushed all of the right buttons this year, but this is set to be a new one.

The Jaguars were able to manage injuries in the secondary last year and still go 13-4 and win the AFC South, so it is not as if this is the type of hurdle that could absolutely derail them. But with the Jaguars facing an important two-game stretch in London, they are going to need every healthy player ready to contribute to get them past some running injuries.