Jaguars Mailbag: Eagles Matchup, Depth Concerns, and Lessons Learned

JACKSONVILE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready for Week 5.

The Jaguars face another tough test this week with the Philadelphia Eagles in a clash in London. In this week's Jaguars Mailbag, we take questions on that matchup, any potential injury or depth concerns, and more.

Jaguars Mailbag

As the season has progressed, are we seeing safety/depth corner become a larger need than interior DL or Edge with regard to any potential move(s) made by the deadline? — Couch (@BCBCouch) October 9, 2026

A: I do not think safety is a concern unless Eric Murray's injury tends to linger. Rayuan Lane has done some good things when he has had to play in the defensive lineup over the last two seasons, and the Jaguars did take Jalen Huskey in the top-100 for a reason. Safety felt like a position the Jaguars ensured they would have depth it. Cornerback I think could be interesting because the Jaguars need at least four healthy cornerbacks to marginally function, but ideally would have five. The Bengals game was a good example of how far they can stretch their cornerback depth. I think the Jaguars like their EDGE group, but I would still think a defensive tackle would be attractive.

Just like at the draft in April, the interior of the defensive line needs help. Who are some realistic players the Jaguars could target before the trade deadline? — Michael Ratchford 🇺🇸 (@MLRatchford) October 9, 2026

A: If the Jaguars could make the money work, Daron Payne is a great player. He is a bit expensive cap wise though and I would think the Jaguars would need to find a cheaper option. The player who I continue to believe makes the most sense is Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo. If the Eagles go into sell mode sooner than later, they have no real reason to hold onto Ojomo on the last year of his deal considering the value he could bring them on the trade market.

Update on Lequint Allen Jr? How much is his injury holding him back? I feel like we went into the offseason with him being a tone setter on O and ST. — Dave (@Davehewett1969) October 9, 2026

A: Considering he was still limited in practice up until this week, I think it makes sense to assume the injury was impacting him a bit. He was a full participant all week in practice this week, and he has seen his overall snaps (offense and special teams) increase with each week of the season. It is also worth noting that he is the team's passing down back, and the Jaguars rank No. 27 in the NFL in pass-rate after ranking No. 19 last season. The Jaguars have a very balanced offense that simply hasn't gone into dropback and chuck it mode this year, so his snaps will be a bit lower as a result.

Any talk of a revenge game after the near comeback loss vs the ‘24 Eagles SB champ squad two yrs ago? Lots of Jags players still around from that team. pic.twitter.com/WaekWsHDv8 — postman pat (@aguatodrink) October 9, 2026

A: I don't think so. I think the Jaguars want to beat the Eagles because the Eagles are simply the next opponent on the schedule. I also think so much has changed for the Jaguars since that game that we can throw anything pre-2025 out. Jaguars players still likely thought about the Bengals game, for example, because it happpened under Liam Coen last season.

Did the coaching staff learn anything from last year’s trip to avoid… whatever happened last time — Ben Young (@ben_meets_world) October 9, 2026

A: I think the fact that they left a few days later means something. I also think, though, that most of last year's London loss can be chalked up to the Jaguars still being far away from competing with a team like the Rams. The Rams were one of the best teams in football last year, while the Jaguars were still giving Dyami Brown serious reps at receiver in Week 7 last year. It is a completely different offense, and team, right now than it was then. London will always be daunting due to the travel, but I do not think there are many comparisons worth making right now.

Saw someone throw out Jalen Ramsey as a potential target. Actually sounds kind of interesting with his ability to play safety. Pipe dream? Would it make any sense? — Jaxson De Ville (@JaxonDeVille) October 9, 2026

A: I could see it making sense considering Jalen Ramsey would be a good bit cheaper to acquire now than he ever has been before. The Jaguars could also use safety depth if they face any more injuries. But even at this stage of his career, I do not think Ramsey is signing up to be a part-time player. Unless the Jaguars were going to make him a full-time starter, which I do not see happening, then I do not think it is one scenario still worth talking about all that much. I do think Ramsey and Liam Coen's coaching style are a match made in heaven, however.

Cant remember if it was Gus or you that mentioned last week that the Jags play the 2nd highest rate of man on 3rd down. What did that look like vs Cincy? — Jaxson De Ville (@JaxonDeVille) October 9, 2026

A: The Jaguars go with man coverage the most when they get in the red-zone because they like to throw blitzes mixed in with zone coverage on the back end on a lot of third downs. I do not think man will ever become the staple of the defensive scheme, but it isn't surprising to me to see how much more the Jaguars are using it this year considering how good Travis Hunter and Jarrian Jones both are at it.

Would Moro Ojomo be a fit for Campanelli’s scheme? — BCB Nomad (@BCBNomad) October 9, 2026

A: 100%. His skill-set is actually a bit comparable to Ruke Ohorhoro's due to his usage and the fact that he is at his best as a penetrating three-technique who can use his burst and pas s-rush ability to get upfield. He is a really strong run defender, too, so I think he would fit right in with the amount of two-gapping the Jaguars ask their defensive linemen to do to free up the linebackers in the running game.

Are 44 and 41 earning their pay? — Tom L (@GSUGATATOM) October 9, 2026

A: The Jaguars' defense would not be one of the best in the NFL without either of them. They are doing more than enough to earn their pay, unless sacks are the only way to determine their value which, of course, it is not. Walker has been their most disruptive lineman, while Hines-Allen has been elite against the run, created for other players due to the attention he draws, and has helped produce several takeaways such as Jourdan Lewis' interception against the Bengals a week ago.

If the Bengals had gotten that first down and went onto win the game, what do you think the biggest discussion this week would have been? — Jonathan CördeII (@j_cordeII) October 9, 2026

A: The Jaguars' offense not putting the game away with a four-minute drive at the end of the game. It would have been the second time in two losses that had happened, and it would likely become a real concern with their ability to close games. The offense is playing really well, but they do need to learn how to put teams away for good when they get the chance to do so.

Hainsey seems to be a weak point in the line. To the eye and with the questionable PFF scores. Any chance Monheim is given a shot? — Pelayo XLIV (@EnriqueGMas1) October 9, 2026

A: I will be frank: I do not think PFF grades mean much. I think their stats on splits and usage are very helpful, but I would consider their grades to be by far the least important part of their data. With that said, I do think you could see Monheim push Hainsey next season.