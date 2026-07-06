Buying or Selling Jaguars Offseason Narratives on Parker Washington and More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have certainly made a lot of progress this offseason, inking several players to new long-term deals and setting course for what is sure to be an important 2026 season.

But with training camp now just a few weeks away , it is worth at taking a look forward and what could, or won't, be on the horizon for Jacksonville and their regime. We break it all down below, starting with ...

Parker Washington is Up Next for an Extension

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a catch against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buy or Sell: BUY

With the Jaguars signing several key players to second deals since the season ended, such as Montaric Brown, Travon Walker, and most recently, tight end Brenton Strange, it is only logical for the next name to come up for the Jaguars in contract talks to be Parker Washington. The Jaguars have not been shy this offseason about how high they hold Washington in esteem within their walls, and it is hard to see a scenario where Washington is not still a Jaguar after the 2026 season concludes and 2027 begins.

The biggest question here seems to be moreso when, as opposed to if. It would make sense for all parties involved to get a deal done before Week 1; for the Jaguars, they could potentially get Washington cheaper than he would be able to be signed for following the 2026 season. He is set to be a full-time player from Week 1 onward for the first time in his career, and his production could see a big uptick.

Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For Washington, he could potentially sign a deal somewhere between the range of what Jayden Reed and Christian Watson signed for with the Green Bay Packers, giving him a massive payday in comparison to the sixth-round rookie deal that he has been playing on. While Washington could leverage his 2026 role for an even bigger market, the safe play would be getting paid now.

That would lead me to believe that not only is Washington next up for the Jaguars in the extension line, but I also believe that it is going to happen sooner rather than later. I predict that Washington gets his new deal from James Gladstone and the Jaguars before Week 1 kicks off against the Cleveland Browns in a few months.

Travis Hunter's Role is Set

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) looks on during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buy or Sell: SELL

Travis Hunter is one of the sport's most talked-about players, which says a good bit considering his rookie season was limited to just seven games due to a season-ending injury. Hunter's role with the Jaguars moving forward, especially as it pertains to his ability to play on both sides of the ball, has been amongst the most widely-debated topics facing the Jaguars as a franchise since the offseason began.

One popular sentiment that it seems like many have had when it comes to Hunter is that his role is already set. Some see the signs at the cornerback position and expect the Jaguars to play him significantly more on defense than on offense, with some even running away with the idea that his offensive snaps will be few and far in between.

Others, of course, pointed out that each open practice during the offseason program saw Hunter working closely with the Jaguars' wide receiver unit. But my take is that anyone who is proclaiming to know exactly how Hunter's snaps are set to be divided between offense and defense is speaking a bit too prematurely.

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a play during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In short, there is a long way to go before the Jaguars have to figure out his workload at both cornerback and wide receiver. And since the Jaguars already have plenty of talented options at both cornerback and wide receiver, the Jaguars have no reason to pigeonhole Hunter into any role too soon.

The Jaguars are going to need Hunter in a big way this season, regardless of whether his biggest impact comes at cornerback or at wide receiver. But just where exactly the Jaguars need Hunter likely won't be determined until we are much closer to seeing the Jaguars take the field in Week 1 and beyond, which is precisely the value in Hunter's versatile skill-set.

Cam Little Will Break His Own Record in 2026

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39) practices during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buy or Sell: BUY

I think last season was just the start for Cam Little. Little hit some big, big marks in a record-breaking season a year ago, including setting the NFL field goal record against the Las Vegas Raiders to help kick-off the Jaguars' second-half flurry a year ago. Thanks to his efforts a year ago, Little owns the records for the first and second longest field goals in NFL history at 68 yards (11/2/25 at L.V.) and 67 yards (1/4/26 vs. TEN), respectively. But Little's big leg gives him the chance to push those boundaries, and that is exactly what I think Little will do entering his third season.

Thanks to his efforts a year ago, Little owns the records for the first and second longest field goals in NFL history at 68 yards (11/2/25 at L.V.) and 67 yards (1/4/26 vs. TEN), respectively. But Little's big leg gives him the chance to push those boundaries, and that is exactly what I think Little will do entering his third season.

"I think it's really cool to see these long kicks. It's a cool thing to see when you're in field goal range, but you're on the other side of the 50. Jokingly other teams have said, we get one first down and we’re potentially in range," Jaguars special teams coach Heath Farwell said during the offseason program.

"They see it from across the field, other game management guys, they're aware of Cam. That's a weapon, that's a cool thing that we can potentially be in range and send him out there even on the other side of the 50.”

If Little can continue his trajectory, then he should be able to hold quite a few more NFL records by the time the 2026 season is over.