Jaguars Mailbag: Judging Past Drafts, Branson Combs vs. Ventrell Miller, and More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a big week, and things are about to get even bigger with the Cleveland Browns visiting next week.

In this week's Jaguars mailbag, we prepare for Week 1 with a look back at the Jaguars' busy weekend of moves.

Are we underrating Campanile? — Carl Brandon (@CarlBrandon_) September 2, 2026

A: That depends on where you think he is currently getting rated. I am of the opinion that Campanile is a heck of a coach for a number of reasons, from the physicality the Jaguars now play with under him, their ability to force takeaways, and some of the forward-thinking schemes he runs. Is the defense perfect? Of course not. There are areas to improve. But I think he is a pivotal piece of what the Jaguars do, and people should appreciate him while he is still there.

Rank this Trevor offseason compared to others — Ree(f) (@DaIIas_TX) September 2, 2026

A: I think it was the best spring/summer that Trevor Lawrence has ever had as a pro. Now, it was also by far the best situation he ever walked into after an offseason so a jump should have been expected, but James Gladstone put it best on Tuesday. Lawrence simply had more "wow" moments over the course of this year's camp, and I think he is entering Week 1 with a lot of momentum.

What do you predict the breakdown in snaps will be from Miller/Combs for week 1? — PaPa NoSleeves of Arrakis (@realnotandrew) September 2, 2026

A: Week 1 last year against the Carolina Panthers had a similar dynamic with Ventrell Miller and Devin Lloyd and here is how it shook out: Lloyd played 22 snaps, Miller played 16, and then there were close to 30 plays where the Jaguars had three safeties on the field. This really made Darnell Savage more of a full-time player that week than whoever started at linebacker, and I think we see a very similar strategy this time around, but with Miller starting the game and leading in snaps.

Typically, how many different players do the Jags employee in a season? Please include the active roster, practice squad, injured reserve and cut/released players. Do not including reserved/future and training camp numbers. Does it exceed 80 players? — Ed Helinski 🇺🇸🇵🇱 🌴 (@MrEd315) September 2, 2026

A: As of right now, that number is at 74: 53 on the active roster, 17 on the practice squad , and four players on IR. I would guess the Jaguars might see another 10 or so new faces, so in the 84-87 range would make sense I think.

who is WR1 based on training camp? PWash or BTJ? — Kino (@rodyisaway) September 2, 2026

A: If I had to predict who I think will lead the Jaguars in most receiving stats, I would say Parker Washington. He plays a less high-variance role, draws easier matchups and, I think, will be on the field the most out of the wide receivers this season. I would also say Washington is the target on the Jaguars' roster who Trevor Lawrence has the most chemistry with.

With that in mind, I do not think the Jaguars will really have a true No. 1. I think different players will go off in different weeks, and the Jaguars' offense is going to spread the ball around at a high clip. That is what they were doing when they were at their most successful last season, and I think it is how they are approaching their passing game once more

Who do you think I should take at 1.03 and why is it Parker Washington? — Phineas1713 (@phineas1713) September 2, 2026

A: I will not be held responsbile for any fantasy football decisions, I want to make that very clear!

Who will be starting interior DL vs Cleveland? — hazel_eyed_jag (@hazel_eyed_Jag) September 2, 2026

A: Who do I think lines up on the first 1st-and-10 of the game? Probably DaVon Hamilton and Matt Dickerson. I think that is the duo you will see for a lot of early run downs throughout the season, while Arik Armstead takes over on more pass-rushing downs. I think Armstead will play more than Dickerson ultimately, though, and think "starter" is more about semantics.

What happens when it’s time to bring Durfee back? Is 7 DE realistic? — kyle (@koyel420) September 2, 2026

A: I don't think it would be very normal, but perhaps the Jaguars would roll with it and keep a few different defensive ends as game day inactives. I have no insight on what the Jaguars' strategy is, but they could always use the IR as a way to red-shirt Durfee like Jalen McLeod did a year ago. McLeod spent the entire season sidelined, but as a result of the IR tag he was never subject to waivers and the Jaguars were able to stash him on the roster. I don't think it would be out of the realm of possibility for this to happen again.

Forgetting that they will be splitting time….If you had to choose between Miller and Combs which LB would you select as the full time starter? — Rasta Jag (@Jah4Jags) September 2, 2026

A: Ventrell Miller. I think the sheer fact that Miller has started 11 games in his career (and has looked solid in doing so) is a clear reason to give Miller the edge over Branson Combs. I do think Combs was genuinely impressive this spring and summer, especially in pass coverage. But for all of his potential, he seems much more closer to being an idea at the moment than a surefire starter at linebacker. Miller I think at least gives you a proven run defender.

Do you think a Parker Wash extension happens before the first game? — LM1 (@LM1MR) September 2, 2026

A: I am not sure. I normally believe that when people tell us who they are, we should believe them, and normally in the past when James Gladstone has spoken positively about contract talks , a deal has not been all that far away. I think an extension happens, but in the next 10 days or so would still be quick all things considered. I lean toward no, but I would not rule it out.

How has SS Antonio Johnson looked throughout camp? I’m expecting a big year from him, but I haven’t heard a whole lot.🤔 — WiseOwl 🦉 (@WiseOwl31) September 2, 2026

A: I thought Antnio Johnson had a really good camp. He was one of the most physical and impressive players on the field in the joint practice with the Carolina Panthers, and it is clear he has leaped to the No. 1 safety role in the defense. This time a year ago Johnson was the Jaguars' No. 4 safety and mostly a fixture on special teams, which says a lot about how impressive he has been over the last 12 months.

Production wise, who finishes the year as the 3rd edge in your expert opinion — football szn @|\|+ (@flowkokurama) September 2, 2026

A: My #take: BJ Green finishes the year with six sacks.

Will you be making the London trip? — StopH (@StopholusPrime) September 2, 2026

A: No sir. One day I will, but not this season.

When they go to dime packages…do they play more 4Cbs or 3 safeties? If safeties is it ransaw over Husky? — llcarter88 (@llcarter88) September 2, 2026

A: I love this question. I think it will be a pretty healthy mix since Jarrian Jones can line up all over the defense, but I also believe a lot of downs will see Antonio Johnson closer to the LOS and would require a true safety on the back-end. I think Ransaw gets the early nod as the No. 3 safety, but him and Jalen Huskey looked neck-and-neck all summer.

Kiser, McLeod released. Milum demoted. Jury still out on Ransaw and Tuten. Hunter trade not looking great in hindsight.



Can we already rule the 2025 draft class among the worst in modern Jags history? — R. Savage (@rd1abe) September 3, 2026

A: While I have the utmost respect for the Macho Man, I must push back here.

The 2022 Jaguars draft class is lauded as franchise-changing right now, but I don't remember that being a very popular opinion entering 2023 or when they released Derek Parish or Erick Hallett. I also do not remember many people being upset about the 2020 draft class entering the 2021 offseason; in fact, I remember a lot of excitement about CJ Henderson, Laviska Shenault and K'Lavon Chaisson. That class turned out to be, well, a mess.

Does the 2025 class still have some hurdles to clear? Absolutely. But when you take injuries into context, the only disappointing top pick, to me, is Wyatt Milum, and even he has barely played. I would relax and revisit things after this season.

Other Questions

Is Ewers inactive week 1? Mullens elevated?

A: I am not sure if Ewers will be outright inactive, but my gut guess is that Nick Mullens is the backup quarterback in some fashion when the Cleveland Browns visit on Sept. 13.

Who is our 3rd down back with Allen out (per Coen)?

A: My view: a mx of Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Ameer Abdullah. Rodriguez is a better blocker than Bhayshul Tuten, while Abdullah is a better pass-catcher.