Jaguars Late-Round Draft Picks Who Have Best Shot to Make the Roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars added 10 new draft picks through the course of the 2026 NFL Draft weekend, and six of those picks came on the critical Day 3.

Day 3 is often what separates good franchises from the greats. The Los Angeles Rams thrived on Day 3 games while Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen worked in their system, and the early returns on the Jaguars' 2025 draft class success indicate they have already found some more Day 3 hits.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars kept all of their draft picks on their 53-man roster in 2025, and they could certainly do the same again in 2026. Regardless, late-round picks will have to prove themselves in training camp to become the Jaguars' next Day 3 success stories.

So, which late-round Jaguars picks have the best chance to do that? We break down three below.

WR Josh Cameron (Round 6, No. 191)

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I am a big fan of Josh Cameron's game, and that is why we mocked him to the Jaguars ahead of Day 3. I think he can be a cheaper and higher-ceiling version of Jake Bobo, who the Jaguars tried to sign this offseason, Size, blocking ability, red-zone traits, speed, special teams value -- he has it all.

Cameron might only be a utility receiver for the Jaguars while the rest of the room is loaded, but he is a utility receiver with plus-traits. He is a unique athlete, and his punt returning ability alone should land him a Week 1 role.

"He's got a superpower that he offers in a real way, and that's catching the football. Obviously, his production over the course of his college tenure speaks volumes," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said after draft. "I think for how we operate, for how Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] best operates, having a big target like that isn't a bad thing, especially when it comes to red zone play."

TE Tanner Koziol (Round 5, No. 165)

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) celebrates a touchdown reception during the fourth quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars opted to double-dip at tight end in the draft, taking Tanner Koziol out of Houston a few rounds after they took Nate Boerkircher. Koziol is a very different type of tight end than Boerkircher , which could lend to the Jaguars blending their styles as they transition to more 12 and 13 personnel looks. With the league trending toward more multiple tight end sets, the Jaguars could easily carry four tight ends and make Koziol a part of the room right out of the gate.

Koziol is a talented pass-catcher who thrived at the catch point in college, and he could quickly find the field as a mismatch in 3-tight end looks. He is more dynamic as a receiver than any of the backup tight ends from a year ago

EDGE Zach Durfee (Round 7, No. 233)

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is pressured by Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

EDGE is one position the Jaguars double-dipped at that made complete sense. They waited until a fourth-round trade-up of Duke's Wesley Williams at No. 119 to make their first pick at the position, and then their second came with Washington's Zach Durfee at No. 233 in the seventh-round. In Durfee, the Jaguars were able to land a potential late-round gem who could have a real chance of cracking the 53-man roster out of training camp.

The Jaguars have a lot of snaps at defensive end that will need replacing, for starters. Emmanuel Ogbah and Dawuane Smoot combined for 773 snaps, which made up over 32% of the Jaguars' snaps at defensive end. Travon Walker's injury played a part in this, but those are a lot of snaps to replace. Durfee could help replace them and become a designated pass-rusher by the end of the year, while cutting his teeth on special teams in the process.

Player Snap Total Snap % Josh Hines-Allen 845 77% Travon Walker 525 59% Dawuane Smoot 450 41% Emmanuel Ogbah 323 38% Danny Striggow 143 22% B.J. Green 105