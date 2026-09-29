3 Overreactions From Jaguars' Week 3: Josh Hines-Allen's Game, The CB Rotation and More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Week 3 is in the books, and it is time to take a look at what the week really meant for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars (2-1) of course got back in the win column thanks to a dominating performance on both sides of the ball against the New England Patriots. But what are some of the biggest overreactions and, in some cases, the hardest truths to accept after the big Week 3 win over the New England Patriots.

Josh Hines-Allen is, Actually, Playing Really Well

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen has only been credited with one pressure over the last two weeks, and Jaguars fans have been freaking out. I am glad to report, though, that the tape shows something wildly different about Hines-Allen than simple pressure and sack numbers do. In fact, I would go as far as to say that Hines-Allen played better in Week 3 than he did in Week 1 when he got to the quarterback.

For one, there needs to be context about how teams are blocking Hines-Allen. On six of his first seven pass-rush reps on Sunday, he was chipped, double-teamed, cut block, or the Patriots got the ball out quickly on a checkdown or a quick pass. On the eighth rep, when he got Will Campbell one-on-one, this is what he did.

#TheTape says the pass-rush is easily explainable as well. Chipped or double teams on 6 of his first 8 pass-rushers. Here is he on No. 8 pic.twitter.com/KE5nUSRrKf — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) September 29, 2026

Aside from the fact that Hines-Allen just isn't getting as many one-on-ones as the interior, Dennis Gardeck or Travon Walker, it is also worth noting that Hines-Allen had a completely dominant game against the run. He was able to play four-technique and line up head-up on Campbell when the Jaguars went with five-man fronts, and he was able to shed the former top-5 pick on more than one occasion. Hines-Allen is playing really well right now, even if he isn't racking up sacks.

Montaric Brown Might Be CB3

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (1) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is the Jaguars' highest-paid cornerback actually the third best cover man on the team? That is a legit question to ask after a Week 3 game where Montaric Brown played the fourth-most snaps of any cornerback, playing a good bit fewer snaps than both Travis Hunter and Jarrian Jones. Brown has been the Jaguars' No. 1 cornerback in the past and was in the first two weeks of this season, but could Week 3 indicate a shift is coming?

Travis Hunter is seeing an expanded role, and for good reason considering his talent and draft status. He isn't going to start playing any less. Then there is Jarrian Jones, who has arguably performed better than Brown through the first few weeks of the season. This leaves the Jaguars in between a rock and a hard place when it comes to Brown's usage moving forward. He is a good player, but he might be cornerback No. 3 sooner rather than later.

The Jaguars are a 12 Personnel Team

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Are the Jaguars a 12 personnel team? The drafting of Nate Boerkircher at No. 56 overall last season indicated this could quickly become the case, and it seems as if the Jaguars have leaned into it. They have run 12 personnel groupings at the third-highest rate in the NFL according to Sumer Sports, and they ran 12 personnel on 30% of their plays against the Patriots. It has become such a factor in the offense that is one reason Brian Thomas Jr. has taken a backseat in Liam Coen's offense.

The Jaguars do not need Boerkircher or Quintin Morris to catch a ton of passes to see the value in shifting their offensive strategy. After a week in which airing it out didn't go their way against the Broncos, it felt like the Jaguars found their true identity on offense in the Week 3 win over the Patriots.