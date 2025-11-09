Why the Jaguars Have Recipe for Success vs. Texans
Team identities come in all shapes and sizes, taking time to grow, prosper, and stabilize as the franchise searches for success. That can come in many ways, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are one of those teams that may flash their identity, but are still looking for it to blossom into something beautiful.
As a first-year head coach, Liam Coen is one of the great offensive minds in the game. His team is coming off a Week 9 thriller in overtime with another road trip, this time to face AFC South rival, the Houston Texans. Last week was just the recent flash of what the Jaguars receipe for success and stability could be down the stretch.
Finding success and an identity vs. the Texans
For much of this season, the Jaguars have struggled to maintain a semblance of consistency on either side of the ball for an extended period. Their defense, a strength earlier in the season, is having a low slump, while the offense continues to make mistakes. Hopefully, the acquisition of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers at the trade deadline relieves some of the stress on that side of the ball, but for the team as a whole, it comes down to what works best for the team.
Team identity comes in numerous fashions. Jacksonville is 4-1 in one-score games this season, showcasing its resilience and ability to overcome adversity, but its playing identity is trickier for some to understand. It's pretty simple to me what the Jaguars are attempting to do: run the ball, stop the run.
According to NFL Pro and Next Gen Stats, through nine games, the Jaguars rank fourth in offensive rushing EPA, just behind the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and rival Indianapolis Colts. They are also seventh in EPA per rush allowed behind the likes of the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Cleveland Browns.
Their identity is staring them right in the face, and Coen is smart enough to know that. That is Jacksonville's way of winning football games, a similar style to how their Week 1 opponent, the Carolina Panthers, found their identity behind surprise standout running back Rico Dowdle and a defensive front led by potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate, lineman Derrick Brown.
Against the Texans on Sunday, this is how the Jaguars can win, secure a sweep, and head home for a big matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. It won't be easy, though.
The Texans pose the best defense in football, ranked No. 1 in points allowed this season. They are a championship defense that shut down the Jaguars' run game in Week 3. However, much can change in six weeks.
Houston is ranked in the middle of the pack in yards after contact per attempt at 3.02, as is Jacksonville in the run game. If last Sunday was an indication, the Jaguars have players who know how to break tackles and win after contact, such as Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten. They'll need to lean on them Sunday.
Defensively, Jacksonville gets linebacker Devin Lloyd back at the perfect time when the run defense is buzzing, spelling optimism for Sunday's chances.
The Jaguars have a path to a season sweep of the Texans. Now, it is about execution and discipline for both sides of the ball.
