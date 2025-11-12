Jaguars Stock Report: Whose Star is Rising, Falling After Texans Debacle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are left with an abundance of questions after their brutal Week 10 loss to the Houston Texans, and it is unclear where the answers are.
So, whose stocks are rising and whose are falling entering Week 11? We break it all down below.
Stock Up
Parker Washington
The best receiver on the Jaguars' roster this season has been Parker Washington, something that seemed like it was the case in the offseason and training camp while seeming unlikely it would carry over. Well, it has. Washington had a great game against the Texans, drawing multiple flags and making the Jaguars' best catch of the season.
Arik Armstead
While the pass-rush and defense have taken plenty of heat -- and deservedly so -- over the last several weeks, Arik Armstead has actually had a solid rebound season in 2025. He leads the teams in sacks, just had seven pressures against the Texans, and has had the best Jaguars performances of his tenure over the last few weeks.
Cam Little
Would Cam Little have made the game-winning 60+ yard field goal had the Jaguars not been set back by a hands to the face penalty on Chuma Edoga? I think so with the way he has kicked in the last two weeks. He is 6-of-6 on field goals and made several clutch kicks vs. the Texans to put them in a position to win the game.
Stock Down
The Offensive Tackles
Anton Harrison and Walker Little have played well against the Texans in the past, but that didn't happen on Sunday. Danielle Hunter destroyed the Jaguars in the run and pass game, and Anton Harrison did not fare much better than a struggling Walker Little. The tackles were the biggest problem on an iffy line.
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence is near the bottom of the NFL in essentially every single meaningful stat, and there were several meaingful throws left on the field vs. the Texans. Yes, he made other key plays. And yes, he put them in field goal range to win the game. But the massive difference between the highs and the lows hurts them every single week,
The Pass-Rush
The Jaguars' top two pass-rushers have recorded just four sacks through nine games, while former first-round bust K'Lavon Chaisson has more sacks by himself. Outside of Armstead, nobody on the defense is getting home at nearly a high enough rate.
