Jaguars Stock Report: Whose Star is Rising, Falling After Texans Debacle

Which Jacksonville Jaguars are on the rise and which are struggling?

John Shipley

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) stands on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) stands on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are left with an abundance of questions after their brutal Week 10 loss to the Houston Texans, and it is unclear where the answers are.

So, whose stocks are rising and whose are falling entering Week 11? We break it all down below.

Stock Up

Parker Washington

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell (81) and wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) react with wide receiver Parker Washington (11) after a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The best receiver on the Jaguars' roster this season has been Parker Washington, something that seemed like it was the case in the offseason and training camp while seeming unlikely it would carry over. Well, it has. Washington had a great game against the Texans, drawing multiple flags and making the Jaguars' best catch of the season.

Arik Armstead

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While the pass-rush and defense have taken plenty of heat -- and deservedly so -- over the last several weeks, Arik Armstead has actually had a solid rebound season in 2025. He leads the teams in sacks, just had seven pressures against the Texans, and has had the best Jaguars performances of his tenure over the last few weeks.

Cam Little

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) kicks a field goal against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Would Cam Little have made the game-winning 60+ yard field goal had the Jaguars not been set back by a hands to the face penalty on Chuma Edoga? I think so with the way he has kicked in the last two weeks. He is 6-of-6 on field goals and made several clutch kicks vs. the Texans to put them in a position to win the game.

Stock Down

The Offensive Tackles

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is pressured by Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90), linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) and defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Anton Harrison and Walker Little have played well against the Texans in the past, but that didn't happen on Sunday. Danielle Hunter destroyed the Jaguars in the run and pass game, and Anton Harrison did not fare much better than a struggling Walker Little. The tackles were the biggest problem on an iffy line.

Trevor Lawrence

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence is near the bottom of the NFL in essentially every single meaningful stat, and there were several meaingful throws left on the field vs. the Texans. Yes, he made other key plays. And yes, he put them in field goal range to win the game. But the massive difference between the highs and the lows hurts them every single week,

The Pass-Rush

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is pressured by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' top two pass-rushers have recorded just four sacks through nine games, while former first-round bust K'Lavon Chaisson has more sacks by himself. Outside of Armstead, nobody on the defense is getting home at nearly a high enough rate.

