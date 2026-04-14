Jaguars Tied to Best-Case Scenario Cornerback Prospect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With only a little over a week until the 2026 NFL Draft, it is almost time for teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars to close up shop and gear up for the draft.

For the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone , the offseason process is a detailed and rigorous one. They leave no stone unturned, and they are a team that is truly in position to take the "best player available".

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That will sometimes mean interesting pre-draft connections. The latest of such was reported by KPRC2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, who said that San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson has had a virtual meeting with the Jaguars.

So, who is Johnson and why is this a surprising piece of information? We break it all down below.

Johnson's Fit

One thing should be made abundantly clear: Johnson is one of the top cornerbacks in the entire draft. He has a real chance of being a late first-round pick and perhaps could even be the second cornerback off the board. The Jaguars doing their homework on him suggests nothing more than just that, but it is fair to say Johnson is likely going to go in a range that the Jaguars are nowhere near at No.56.

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during pregame at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

With that in mind, it is not hard to see why Johnson is someone the Jaguars would like to at least touch base with. His play-style and build fit what they have targeted at cornerback since James Gladstone and Liam Coen have taken over, and since Anthony Campanile has led the defensive effort.

Yes, the Jaguars are already top-heavy at cornerback... but the Jaguars can really draft any position with their top pick. They lost only four starters this offseason, and several have already been replaced. The ones that haven't been replaced directly at least have internal options to take over. The Jaguars' roster feels so complete that they can afford to perhaps let the rich get richer at certain positions.

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up before the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Just imagine the future of the Jaguars' secondary if they landed a talent like Johnson. Travis Hunter will lead the unit as CB1, Montaric Brown is coming off a career season, and this doesn't even mention impact players like Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis.

This is not to say the Jaguars meeting with Johnson virtually means anything beyond them just doing their homework. But when you talk about best-case scenarios, the second-team All-American has to have his name right near the top of the list.