Power Rankings Round-Up: How NFL Moved During Jaguars' Bye
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking ahead. With their Week 8 bye behind them now, the time for reflection is over. Hopefully, the team took full advantage of its furlough to correct its most glaring issues and rediscover its identity.
While the Jaguars were off, the NFL continued to churn around them. With six total teams on bye, the Week 8 slate was relatively weak. There were hardly any interesting games, and almost all of the favorites were able to take care of business in blowout victories over their inferior competition.
Jacksonville got plenty of important tape on some of its future opponents during its week off. Nearly halfway through the season now, the contenders have started to separate themselves from the pack. The Jaguars will want to ensure they come out of their bye fast to keep pace with the top-tier teams in the league.
Jaguars' Power Rankings after Week 8
CBS Sports: 13, Last: 14 (+1)
ESPN: 15, Last: 17 (+2)
NFL.com: 15, Last: 15
Yahoo Sports: 16, Last: 19 (+3)
There was a bit of movement around the Jacksonville Jaguars in the power rankings while they were on bye. All of the major outlets had them either climbing or staying in the same spot. After all, their wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans looked more impressive after each opponent's respective victory in Week 8.
Their losses against the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams probably won't look nearly as bad later in the year, either, as both teams are highly respected after their strong starts to the season. The Seahawks came in with a consensus ranking of eighth among the four publications. Meanwhile, the Rams came in at 8.25.
Can the Jaguars climb?
It's encouraging to see the optimism around this Jaguars team still, but they'll have to earn it coming out of the bye. However, NFL.com's Eric Edholm still has doubts:
"The season has shifted dramatically a few times, but the reality is that Jacksonville hit the Week 8 bye facing an identity crisis following two straight losses. The win over the Chiefs suddenly feels like it came half a season ago, and the Jaguars now must go on the road for four of their next five. This stretch could define the futures of Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr. in Jacksonville. So far, they have not been a productive enough pair. The defense also has stopped turning the ball over, generating 13 takeaways in the first four games and only one in the three since. The Colts keep winning, and the Texans aren't yet going away, so we should learn a lot about the Jags over this next month. Are they built to last?"
