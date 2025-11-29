How to Watch, Listen to Jaguars' AFC Clash With Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will face off with the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 to determine the next steps of the Jaguars' playoff push. Will they improve to 8-4, or fall to 7-4 and have to keep pace in a tough AFC?

So, how can you watch and listen to Jaguars vs. Titans from Nashville? We break the matchup's options down below.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans

Location: Nissan Stadium

Date: Sunday, Nov. 30.

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks for a receiver against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

TV Channel: CBS (check local listings)

Spero Dedes (Play-by-Play)

Adam Archuleta (Analyst)

Aditi Kinkhabwala (Sideline)

Radio: 1010XL

Play-by-play announcer: Frank Frangie

Color commentator: Jeff Lageman

Sideline Reporter: Bucky Brooks

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have won five of their last six games against the Titans. Last season, Jacksonville swept the two-game series against Tennessee for the fourth time in franchise history. The Jaguars will also look to improve to 4-2 on the road this season and improve to 2-1 in divisional games this season.

The Jaguars have 26 wins against the Titans, their most against any team in the NFL A win would mean three straight wins against the Titans after sweeping the season series last season, resulting in two of the Jaguars' four wins.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Titans have struggled throughout the season, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen knows he can't let his team underestimate them. Some of the Jaguars' closest games this year have came against last-place teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and the Arizona Cardinals, which means they can't afford to put their guard down for a second.

"These guys know, I think that they understand as much as anything with a division game. This is a team that if you just watch the tape, which doesn't lie typically, this is not a team that thinks or is playing like they're 1-10. That's the reality and so, they have enough game wreckers and players that can impact the game in all three phases that we cannot feel—there's just no room for that," Coen said on Friday.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I hope and believe that we are mature enough and honest enough with ourselves and with each other that this is a team that is going to be hungry for a win. There's a lot of reasons. And it's the NFL. There's a lot of pride in what we do and for us as well, this is another great opportunity and test to go again on the road, in division, as you head into late November, early December. These are football games that we need to win.”

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen gets hug from Charger coaching staff after the Jaguars defeated the Charger 35-6. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.