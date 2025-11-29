How to Watch, Listen to Jaguars' AFC Clash With Titans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will face off with the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 to determine the next steps of the Jaguars' playoff push. Will they improve to 8-4, or fall to 7-4 and have to keep pace in a tough AFC?
So, how can you watch and listen to Jaguars vs. Titans from Nashville? We break the matchup's options down below.
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans
Location: Nissan Stadium
Date: Sunday, Nov. 30.
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS (check local listings)
- Spero Dedes (Play-by-Play)
- Adam Archuleta (Analyst)
- Aditi Kinkhabwala (Sideline)
Radio: 1010XL
- Play-by-play announcer: Frank Frangie
- Color commentator: Jeff Lageman
- Sideline Reporter: Bucky Brooks
The Jaguars have won five of their last six games against the Titans. Last season, Jacksonville swept the two-game series against Tennessee for the fourth time in franchise history. The Jaguars will also look to improve to 4-2 on the road this season and improve to 2-1 in divisional games this season.
The Jaguars have 26 wins against the Titans, their most against any team in the NFL A win would mean three straight wins against the Titans after sweeping the season series last season, resulting in two of the Jaguars' four wins.
While the Titans have struggled throughout the season, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen knows he can't let his team underestimate them. Some of the Jaguars' closest games this year have came against last-place teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and the Arizona Cardinals, which means they can't afford to put their guard down for a second.
"These guys know, I think that they understand as much as anything with a division game. This is a team that if you just watch the tape, which doesn't lie typically, this is not a team that thinks or is playing like they're 1-10. That's the reality and so, they have enough game wreckers and players that can impact the game in all three phases that we cannot feel—there's just no room for that," Coen said on Friday.
"I hope and believe that we are mature enough and honest enough with ourselves and with each other that this is a team that is going to be hungry for a win. There's a lot of reasons. And it's the NFL. There's a lot of pride in what we do and for us as well, this is another great opportunity and test to go again on the road, in division, as you head into late November, early December. These are football games that we need to win.”
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019.